Amber Rose & 21 Savage Back Together — See Her Touching Instagram Post Professing Her Love

Amber Rose and 21 Savage are back together, or she just put out a serious plea to win him back! The model posted an emotional love letter to the rapper, blaming the internet for making her look like a ‘thirsty hoe.’ You have to read this …

What’s going on with Amber Rose, 34, and 21 Savage, 25? The model took to Instagram to post a photo with her ex, alongside an emotional love letter on May 14. “I Love this man so much. I know the Internet portrays me to be some heartless person or they feel like I’m incapable of love but I love him so hard,” Rose wrote in part about the rapper, who she split from in March 2018. “He is not only one of the most talented people I have ever met but he is so real, humble and smart as hell.”

The SlutWalk creator continued: “He’s the only one that has ever supported my Slutwalk and my feminist views with no fucks given. He loves my son and I love his Three beautiful children so much. God brings people in ur life for a reason and God brought me him. I don’t care if you call me Thirsty, a hoe, a gold digger or whatever df else. I love him.”

Rose went on to explain how the internet paints a false picture of her. “I don’t care who you see me in a picture with or who the Internet associates me with because The Internet is fake af and they pull stories out of their asses for click bait,” she said, adding, “It’s the price of fame I guess but it’s not real life because in real life Shayaa is my heart and soul.”

While her letter didn’t include a “yes” or “no” answer as to of she and the rapper are officially back together, Rose’s letter seemed to express regret on her end of things. She left her followers with one last message. “Put ur pride to the side and tell the person you really love how much they mean to you today because life is too short to care about what anyone else says,” Rose wrote.

21 Savage has yet to response to Rose’s apparent plea for him back, however, the letter definitely raises many questions about their relationship. Is Amber Rose asking for him back? Did they split because of a story on the internet, which she seems to hint at? Are they already back together and this is her way of telling us?

As previously reported, Rose and 21 split in mid March 2018 after nearly two years of dating. They quickly unfollowed each other on Instagram, after they were last seen holding hands on Valentine’s Day in LA. Less than two weeks after their split, Rose admitted she was still in love with 21.

“I can’t say that I’m single because in my heart, I still love him,” Rose explained during her appearance on REAL 92.3 L.A.’s Big Boy Neighborhood show on March 23. “For me to say I’m single means I want to go out and find something else, like I’m ready to mingle, and I’m not. My heart is still with him. So hopefully we can work it out, but if we can’t, the love is still there. So, you know, we’ll hopefully be able to be friends.”