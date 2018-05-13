Vanessa Trump Almost Married A Saudi Prince — Why They Broke Up After 9/11

Vanessa Trump almost walked down the aisle with Saudi prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud before she dated Donald Trump Jr. but after a three year romance, they went their separate ways. Find out why here!

Vanessa Trump‘s dating history just keeps getting more interesting! It turns out the estranged wife of Donald Trump Jr., 40, dated Saudi prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud from 1998 until 2001 and she even lived with him for some of the time, according to Page Six. Although they were serious at the time, the former couple broke things off when the prince left the United States due to his father, Saudi ambassador Bandar bin sultan Al Saud, being under suspicion for having indirect ties to Al Qaeda and the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York City.

Although further investigation into the matter by the CIA and FBI eventually concluded that the prince’s father didn’t know about the attacks, his romance with Vanessa was never rekindled. “They were planning to marry [at the time],” a source told the outlet about the status of their relationship before the prince left the country. “They were inseparable. Bandar treated her as if she was his queen. It was the complete opposite from Don Jr. They were together 24/7. They were a real couple.” Despite the report, a source close to Vanessa denies the seriousness of the relationship. “They dated in her early 20s,” the source said. “They never lived together and were not planning to get married.”

Whether Vanessa and the prince’s relationship was considered serious or not, eventually the two moved on. Vanessa, of course, ended up marrying Donald Jr. in 2005 and the prince married British aristocrat Lucy Caroline Cuthbert, the niece of the Duke of Northumberland, in 2011. He then went on to become the Saudi ambassador for Germany in 2017.

Check out the prince front and center in the pic below!

H.E. Ali Al Ahmed #UAE Ambassador hosts a reception to H.H. Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud Ambassador of #Saudi_Arabia in Berlin and H.E. Ahmed Chafra Ambassador of the Republic of #Tunisia in #Berlin pic.twitter.com/czBP3uYRmM — UAE Embassy – Berlin (@UAE_Berlin) November 9, 2017

In addition to the Saudi prince, Vanessa has recently made headlines for formerly dating Latin King Valentin Rivera and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.