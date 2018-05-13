Tristan Thompson Adores Baby True & Wants To Have More Children With Khloe: He Really Loves Her

Tristan Thompson loves to spend time with his new baby daughter, True, and he wants to work hard on his rocky relationship with Khloe Kardashian so they can have a future together. Get the EXCLUSIVE details.

Tristan Thompson, 27, is absolutely thrilled over being a father to his one-month-old daughter, True Thompson, and he’s ready to get his relationship with his baby mama Khloe Kardashian, 33, back to a good place after his wild cheating scandal. The father-of-two is trying to spend more time with True when he’s not away playing with his basketball team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and even has hopes to expand his family with Khloe in the future. “Tristan hates being away from home so much, but he’s making the most of the time he does get to spend with True, and he absolutely adores her,” a source close to Tristan EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLIfe. “Tristan would love to have at least two more children, but he’s is no hurry, and neither is Khloe—she wants to get their relationship back in a really healthy place before even considering having another baby.”

Khloe’s feelings are completely understandable considering all that she’s been through with the rocky romance! We imagine it would be tough for anyone to find out their man was allegedly cheating right before they’re about the give birth but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is ready to move on from the drama. “Khloe feels like she’s pretty much managed to put the cheating scandal behind her, but she still has a few remaining doubts and lingering trust issues even though she’s committed to a future with Tristan,” the source continued. “Tristan knows that he’s got a lot to make up for, but he does really love Khloe, and he wants them to have a future together, so he’s willing to do whatever it takes to get their relationship back on track.”

We sure do hope Tristan’s feelings lead to a happy ending for Khloe and True. The skilled athlete recently opened up about both True and his son from a previous relationship, Prince, 1, in an interview with the podcast, Road Trippin, and admitted he wasn’t done having kids just yet. “I’m gonna keep going,” he said. “I’ve got a couple more. I got a couple more left.”