T.I.’s Lovely Gifts To Tiny Harris On Mother’s Day — Their Plans Revealed

T.I. is going all out for Mother’s Day! Here’s how he and Tiny are celebrating the special day!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and T.I., 37, really know how to celebrate Mother’s Day! The “Whatever You Like” hitmaker has a few things in store for his wife, but first, she’ll be honoring the day with her fellow moms! “Tiny is holding a Mothers’ Day brunch for some of her mom pals, where they can all let their hair down, drink champagne, and have some much needed girl time,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “After that she plans on having a lovely, relaxing family day at home with all the kids and Tip.”

Xscape member a T.I. already gave themember a sweet shout-out on social media just one day before the holiday on May 13. “Tiny was really moved by the lovely Instagram message Tip posted about her, she thought it was beautiful,” our insider added. “Tip treats Tiny like a princess pretty much 24-7, but he goes all out on Mothers’ Day and really spoils her. Their relationship is in a really great place right now, and they’re probably more in love than ever — more importantly though, they actually really like and respect each other again — they’ve managed to work through all their issues and their marriage is all the stronger for it.”