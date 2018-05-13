Exclusive
T.I.’s Lovely Gifts To Tiny Harris On Mother’s Day — Their Plans Revealed
T.I. is going all out for Mother’s Day! Here’s how he and Tiny are celebrating the special day!
Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and T.I., 37, really know how to celebrate Mother’s Day! The “Whatever You Like” hitmaker has a few things in store for his wife, but first, she’ll be honoring the day with her fellow moms! “Tiny is holding a Mothers’ Day brunch for some of her mom pals, where they can all let their hair down, drink champagne, and have some much needed girl time,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “After that she plans on having a lovely, relaxing family day at home with all the kids and Tip.”
T.I. already gave the Xscape member a sweet shout-out on social media just one day before the holiday on May 13. “Tiny was really moved by the lovely Instagram message Tip posted about her, she thought it was beautiful,” our insider added. “Tip treats Tiny like a princess pretty much 24-7, but he goes all out on Mothers’ Day and really spoils her. Their relationship is in a really great place right now, and they’re probably more in love than ever — more importantly though, they actually really like and respect each other again — they’ve managed to work through all their issues and their marriage is all the stronger for it.”
Tip couldn’t wait to shower the mom-of-four with gifts for Mother’s Day, which is why he already gave her a framed copy of the Rolling Out magazine cover of her and their youngest child Heiress, 2! As we previously told you, “Tip knows Tiny loves the magazine cover, so Tip had it turned into a canvas for her and he got it framed,” a friend of Tiny’s shared with HL. “He gave it to her as an early Mother’s Day gift — he didn’t want to wait. She was so overcome with emotion, she started to cry when he gave it to her and he said it was just the start of her Mother’s Day gifts.” So sweet! Happy Mother’s Day, Tiny!