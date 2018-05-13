Stars Celebrating Mother’s Day: Serena Williams, Khloe Kardashian & More

Happy Mother’s Day, everyone! In honor of today’s appreciation for moms everywhere, so many stars are showing their gratitude on social media! Check out all of your favorite celebs as they share sweet photos of their moms & spouses!

It’s officially Mother’s Day and a ton of celebrities have taken to social media to show their mom, or their children’s mom, some serious appreciation. On top of that, so many celeb moms are sharing sweet pics of their kids to celebrate the big day as well. For instance, Serena Williams, 36, posted the cutest photo of her daughter Alexis. In addition, Khloe Kardashian, 33, shared the lovely flower arrangement she received, presumably from Tristan Thompson, 28, which read, “Mommy.” While you remind yourself to call your mom today, check out all the motherly love celebs shared on Instagram, Twitter and more in our gallery above!

But Khloe and Serena weren’t the only celebs getting into the spirit of the holiday. Barack Obama, 56, sweetly gave his wife Michelle Obama, 54, the nicest shout-out. Barack took to Twitter to write, “Happy Mother’s Day to every mom out there, especially the remarkable moms in my life, @MichelleObama and my mother-in-law, Marian Robinson.” In addition, Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau, 46, shared pics of his wife and kids and his mom, writing in the caption, “Happy #MothersDay to all the mothers, grandmothers, sisters, wives and friends we’re all so lucky to have in our lives, guiding us with unconditional love. And to these two amazing women especially!”

But the Mother’s Day love did not stop there. T.I. preemptively gave Tiny some thanks for being such a great mom ahead of Mother’s Day, writing, “Where would we be without you & your love!?!? Mrs H. It’s Amazing how much you do so effortlessly. I’m proud of you and your journey,impressed with your resilience,& thankful for your patience with me and my ‘internal evolution’. All your sacrifices don’t go unnoticed or unappreciated. We all truly adore you!!!”