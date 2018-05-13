‘Saturday Night Live’s May 12 episode entertained audiences with a funny sketch of a parody show called ‘Handmaids in the City’, a spinoff that combined ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Sex and the City’.

Saturday Night Live introduced a new hilarious sketch on its May 12 episode that was a mock promo for a Hulu spin off show called Handmaids in the City and it was truly one the standout moments of the night. The parody show was a combination of two popular yet very different shows: The Handmaid’s Tale and Sex and the City. Since the former is based on a story about a regime that treats women as property of the state and the latter is a story about a bunch of free women and their wild dating lives, the combination was definitely entertaining to see!

After the show claimed The Handmaid’s Tale was “the modern woman’s Sex & the City,” the promo began and featured the episode’s guest host, comedian Amy Schumer. Amy played the role of the main handmaid that the audience was following and with a funny voiceover and SNL co-stars like Cecily Strong and Aidy Bryant, the sketch was definitely something to see. “As I waited for the girls in downtown Gilead, I was feeling like an uptown gal-ead, and I couldn’t help but wonder, are women allowed to do anything anymore?” Amy’s voiceover said.

The voiceover was followed by commentary about the tough times shown in The Handmaid’s Tale along with character laughter after lines were delivered in the comedic way of Sex and the City. As Cecily and Aidy joined Amy at her brunch table, they gave a traditional “Under his eye” greeting to which Amy responded, “What about under my eye? Look at these bags!” They all laughed together after commenting that it didn’t matter what their faces looked like as long as they “were fertile.”

The commentary continued by making light of a rough situation in which women didn’t have the ability to make their own decisions. At one point, Kate McKinnon joined the trio with her eye sewn shut. “This is what I get for reading a newspaper,” she said followed by more full laughter from the women. “You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll say, ‘Oh this so could be me and my friends — you know, with the way things are going,” the voiceover continued.

The brave sketch was clearly meant to be funny but it sure takes on a risky stance when it comes to equal rights and the brutality of women’s lack of rights back in the day. Still, it’s not entirely surprising since SNL is known for its over-the-top sketches and making comedy out of drama. This is the second time the show parodied The Handmaid’s Tale. The first started a lot of buzz and ended up being very successful with an audience.