This is one hot mama! Kylie Jenner just shared some amazing gifts she received for Mother’s Day! Check them out right here!

Today is Kylie Jenner‘s first-ever Mother’s Day as a proud mama herself and her friends and family decided to make it extra special with some amazing gifts to mark to occasion! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared some beautiful bouquets of pink flowers as well as probably the best Mother’s Day gift ever! Kylie got a series of balloons that spell out MILF! OMG! Although we don’t know who sent her this amazing message (could it be Travis Scott?), they are a genius!

Of course, the youngest Jenner sister is hardly the only mama getting honored on this special day! Her sis Khloe Kardashian is also celebrating her first-ever Mother’s Day as a parent and she shared that was she was also lavished with gifts and flowers! Considering the crazy month she’s had, we think she deserves all the prizes! Head here to see more photos of celeb moms enjoying Mother’s Day 2018!

Of course, these fun images follow quickly on the heels of a scandal: the debate over whether Kylie’s bodyguard Tim Chung is in fact Baby Stormi‘s real father! At first, she and Travis didn’t mind all the while speculation. But when it persisted the rapper began to lose his patience!

“Travis has gone from laughing about it, to getting furious,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Travis knows that Kanye had similar issues with Kim’s security team so he sought his advice before giving Kylie the ultimatum, the bodyguard has to go or I will. Travis feels that while Kylie may feel comfortable with Tim and may have some loyalty to him, Travis‘ feelings should come first since he is family now. He has told her to get a new bodyguard that is not a model and that does not look like little Stormi.”

Since, Tim has decided to finally deny the rumors are true. “Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only,” he wrote in a statement.