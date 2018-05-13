Khloe Kardashian Says True & Tristan Thomspon Are ‘Identical’ Twins Ahead Of Mother’s Day

Khloe Kardashian gave the first look at her daughter True Thompson, and couldn’t help but admit that the baby looks more like her dad Tristan than her mama!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, celebrated her daughter True Thompson turning one month old by posting a video of her on May 12, and fans couldn’t help but comment on the resemblance between the baby and her dad Tristan Thompson, 27. After a fan on Twitter asked the reality star which parent she thinks her child looks like, she answered: “Tristan and True are twins lol it’s crazy.” However, the new mom is hoping her kid retains at least some of her features. “Everyone tells me they are identical lol it’s wild,” she told another fan. “Maybe her eyes will stay light and I can get something lol.”

Unfortunately, there was one fan who thought True resembled someone else entirely. After the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared the first footage of True on Instagram, a commenter said that the baby’s skin tone proves the wild conspiracy theory that O.J. Simpson is Khloe’s real father. “Her daughter is Black which proves that O.J. Simpson is Khloe’s dad,” one person commented on the first video of the one-month old baby, according to Comments By Celebs. Khloe, however, clapped back at this message perfectly. “I mean… her dad is black silly. That’s why she’s black babe,” she replied.

Tristan and True are twins lol it’s crazy — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 12, 2018

Everyone tells me they are identical lol it’s wild maybe her eyes will stay light and I can get something lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 12, 2018

Her tweets came right before the Revenge Body host spent Mother’s Day on her own with her baby. Khloe’s still living in Cleveland, so she isn’t with her mom Kris Jenner or the rest of the KarJenner crew for the holiday. The Cleveland Cavaliers player is also off in Massachusetts playing a game against the Boston Celtics, so unfortunately he isn’t spending the day with his girlfriend and their baby. “Obviously, Khloe would rather spend the day with Tristan, but she understands that he has to work, so she’s okay with it,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Plus, she’s so tired right now that she’s kind of looking forward to just relaxing and spending a lazy day with True.”