Khloe Kardashian Fights Off O.J. Simpson Paternity Rumors Again After Debuting First Video Of Baby True

Khloe Kardashian clapped back at someone’s claim that O.J. Simpson is her dad! See her epic response to someone questioning the paternity rumors!

There are plenty of Kardashian Konspiracies floating around the Internet at any given moment, but none of them seem to stick the way that the “O.J. Simpson is Khloe Kardashian‘s dad” one does. One fan recently went so far as to claim that the skin tone of the reality star’s daughter True Thompson proves this wild theory. “Her daughter is Black which proves that O.J. Simpson is Khloe’s dad,” one person commented on the first video of the one-month old baby, according to Comments By Celebs. Khloe, however, saw this comment and immediately clapped back in the best way possible. “I mean… her dad is black silly. That’s why she’s black babe,” she responded.

This isn’t the first time that one of the celebrities involved had to comment on this ridiculous theory. After the Revenge Body star announced her pregnancy, Simpson was stopped in January by paparazzi, who told him that “congratulations are in order” due to the recent pregnancy news. After realizing what he was being asked, Simpson burst into laughter and responded, “Well, for Bob, yeah,” referring to his friend, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., who was a member of his defense team in 1994.

“But, for me, I don’t think for me, I have nothing to do with it. Khloe and the girls, when they were growing up, were nice and terrific and I think today, they’re still nice and terrific except they’ve kind of added sex appeal to their resume,” he continued. “I’m happy for them. Congratulations to her. But trust me, I have nothing to do with it. I would be proud if I had anything to do with it, but I don’t,” he finished.

This revived conspiracy comes just one day after Kylie Jenner‘s bodyguard Tim Chung issued a statement about how he is not the father of the lip-kit mogul’s daughter Stormi Webster. Fans have been speculating for a couple weeks now that Chung is actually the baby’s dad, but he’s not, ok?! Stop it with the KarJenner paternity theories already!