Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian & All The Moms & Their Babies Born In 2018 — See Pics

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and more celeb moms have welcomed precious babies into the world in 2018 and we’re taking a look at some of our favorites with amazing pics. Check out the cute snapshots here!

2018 has been a big year for new babies! From Kylie Jenner‘s little girl Stormi Webster to Khloe Kardashian‘s sweet daughter True Thompson, there have been many adorable bundles of joy welcomed into the world this year. We’re putting a spotlight on some of our favorite celeb moms and their babies born in 2018 right here and we couldn’t be more excited about it! Whether the adoring moms have been posting several social media pics with their precious babes or only sharing a select few memorable moments, we just can’t get enough!

Kylie’s incredible photo with baby Stormi while she was on vacation in the Bahamas is one for the books! The precious mother-daughter duo were matching in white clothing and couldn’t have been sweeter. Khloe recently posted a too-cute-for-words first video of little True and she is utterly adorable! The new mom also loved to flaunt her baby bump in multiple poses while pregnant with her baby girl and she definitely glowed in each snapshot!

Kate Middleton‘s pic with Prince William when they introduced their third child, Prince Louis, to the world is such a gorgeous one and Miranda Kerr, who just gave birth to her son, Hart, on May 7, loved showing off her baby bump in an adorable pic before he was born. Tia Mowry shared a candid photo of a lovely moment in the hospital with her newborn daughter and Jordin Sparks often documented her pregnancy and baby bump in pics before her son, Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., was born on May 2. Former Miss California USA Nicole Johnson, who is married to Olympic champion swimmer Michael Phelps, also let out her baby bump when pregnant with their third child, Beckett Richard Phelps, who was born in Feb. Last but certainly not least, who can forget Kim Kardashian’s first adorable selfie with new daughter Chicago West? That filter with those pink ears and little white nose left us speechless in the best way!