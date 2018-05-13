Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner Hold Hands On Dance Floor After Bella Rekindles The Weeknd Romance

Could Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have a cuter friendship? The pair were spotted hand-in-hand while hitting up an after-party in Cannes together days after Bella was seen kissing The Weeknd!

Bella Hadid, 21, was just spotted holding hands with someone in Cannes, but it wasn’t The Weeknd, 27! The supermodel was spotted hanging out with bestie Kendall Jenner, 22, at a Magnum Beach after party, where they tore up the dance floor together. They looked super happy holding hands and laughing together. They both looked chic, although they went for drastically different styles. Kendall rocked a shimmery millennial pink mini dress with bejeweled heels and black calf socks. Bella opted for a dark grey crop top which she paired with skin-tight metallic hotpants and strappy heels. They were also later seen cuddling in hotel room in a video posted to Snapchat.

The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – was nowhere to be seen during the girl’s night. ICYMI, he has since rekindled his romance with the supermodel during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. They were first photographed kissing and hugging at the Magnum x Alexander Wang bash on May 10. They were then seen leaving the after-party together, and the exit, according to Daily Mail, appeared planned.

The day after their shocking PDA-packed reunion, the pair attended a black tie screening of Ash is the Purest White where they enjoyed the film side-by-side. The “Call Out My Name” hitmaker tried to throw fans off by sharing a photo of him in the near empty theater with some friends before the showing, which he captioned, “honestly just tryna watch movies.” But by the time the movie ended, he was sitting right next to Bella!

When it’s raining in Cannes, omg @KendallJenner and @bellahadid are so cute 💋 I want the same friendship pic.twitter.com/wrTGdDh5yU — The Awesome Kendall Jenner (@realkendallfan) May 13, 2018

While fans were elated to see Abella back in action, there was one person who was “completely shocked” by the news: Selena Gomez, 25. “Selena screamed, ‘what the hell,’ when she found out about Bella and Abel making out in Cannes,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The “Hands To Myself” songstress started dating The Weeknd just two months after his split from Bella, but they ended things ten months later in Oct. 2017, shortly before Sel reunited with her own on-off boyfriend Justin Bieber, 24, who she’s since parted ways from.