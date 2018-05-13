Angelina Jolie All Smiles At Pre-Mother’s Day Lunch With Pax Amid Ed Skrein Romance Rumors

Angelina Jolie looked like she was having the time of her life while out for a pre-Mother’s Day lunch with son Pax in Beverly Hills on May 12. See the adorable pic here!

Angelina Jolie, 42, and her son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 14, looked as happy as could be when they stepped out for a lunch together in Beverly Hills on May 12, one day before Mother’s Day. The stunning actress looked amazing for the family outing in a loose black tank top under a long black blazer with matching black pants and heels while Pax looked casually cool in a black hooded sweatshirt over a white T-shirt and black pants. The duo seemed to chat as they made their way in and out of the restaurant and their comfort with each other was quite adorable! Despite recent rumors that Angelina and her hunky Maleficent 2 co-star Ed Skrein, 35, may be igniting a romance, the mother-of-six was only with Pax for the yummy lunch date.

This isn’t the first outing Angelina’s been on with her kids in the recent months. Ever since she separated from Brad Pitt, 54, the brunette beauty has been spending a lot of time with her children and has even brought them to some red carpet events. Pax joined his mom for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards back in Jan. and just a couple weeks later, Angelina brought all six of her kids to the Louvre Museum in Paris, France.

Angelina’s quality time with her kids has always seemed to be a priority to her but now that she’s a single mother, we’re betting it’s helping her stay positive more so than ever before. Whether she’s working on a film or doing promo for one, Angelina always makes time for her little ones and we admire her for doing so! There’s nothing that can compare to family so the mom’s love and effort is certainly noticed!

We can’t wait to see Angelina out on more outings with her kids. It’s always an adventure with a big family and she definitely makes it look like fun!