‘American Idol’ Live Blog: The Top 5 Perform To Make It To The Epic Finale

American Idol is back tonight with very special guest Carrie Underwood! The 17th episode of the season brought back the country singer, who is also the winner of the series’ fourth season, to help the current Top 5 hopefuls do their best as they get set to perform and give it their all on stage with the hopes of making it into the Top 3. Follow along with our live blog right here as we once again join host Ryan Seacrest and judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan for another live night of incredible talent!

The contestants open up the show by joining Carrie to sing her song “See You Again” and they all look happy and confident as they stand beside the inspirational singer. Ryan excitingly introduces the show with his mom after wishing her a Happy Birthday and Happy Mother’s Day and the individual performances are set to begin. Each hopeful will be singing one Carrie song as well as one other popular song of their choice and the stakes are at their highest. After meeting and working with Carrie in Nashville, the contestants are ready to show us what they got.

Michael J. Woodard is up first and he sings Carrie’s “Flat on the Floor” with a lot of audience interaction and a feel-good attitude. His high energy makes his version of the country song memorable. Lionel thinks he started off his night on a grand scale with the performance. Katy tells him she loves him and that there’s no one like him. She thinks he brings stage presence and he’s talented singer and that makes him a star. Luke thinks he makes his lyrics believable and tells him he did a good job.

Carrie meets with a starstruck Gabby Barrett next and gives her some helpful advice before she takes the stage to sing her Carrie song, “Last Name”. She gives it her all as she belts out the lyrics and moves around with spunk and attitude. The judges give her a standing ovation. Katy tells her she’s a big hit on the internet and Luke thinks she’s Carrie reincarnated. Lionel thinks she was “just fabulous”.

