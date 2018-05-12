Will Donald Trump Give Melania Any Gifts For Mother’s Day After Getting Her A Card On Her Birthday?

Donald Trump majorly failed to give Melania more than just a card and flowers on her birthday this year, but will he make up for it on Mother’s Day? Get the EXCLUSIVE details!

Donald Trump, 71, didn’t do much for Melania Trump‘s 48th birthday in April, but he’s planning something special to celebrate the mother of their 11-year-old son Barron on Mother’s Day (May 13). “Donald and Melania will be spending Mothers’ Day together, with Barron, at the White House this year,” a source close to the First Lady tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Donald has requested his chef, Cristeta [Comerford], prepare Melania’s favorite meal of chicken parmigianino, made from a recipe Donald requested from the Jean George restaurant that’s located inside the Trump International Hotel in New York.”

But a nice meal isn’t the only thing the President has in store for his wife. “Donald has also got a selection of gifts for Melania, and has arranged for her favorite masseuse and beauty team to pamper her in the morning,” our insider adds. “Donald’s actions as a husband may be questionable to some, but he really does respect and admire Melania’s mothering skills, and he plans to spoil her, and make her know how appreciated she is for all that she does.”