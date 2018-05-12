‘SNL’: Amy Schumer Reveals Husband’s Proposal Was ‘Worthless’ — He Threw The Box At Me

Did she really say that?! Amy Schumer admitted that her marriage proposal was downright lousy! Check out the hilarious moment right here!

Amy Schumer, 36, is this week’s host on Saturday Night Live and she started the show off right by revealing that she wasn’t exactly blown away by Chris Fischer‘s proposal during her opening monologue! “I got my married and my now-husband’s proposal was so worthless. It was such a dumb proposal. It was the morning. I was still asleep. He threw the box at me and said ‘I got you this.’ But that’s a realistic proposal, you know.” Wow! Just brilliant! Check out more photos from season 43 of the hit comedy series right here!

Although this monologue is one of the best this season, it’s hardly the only time SNL hosts have had us in stitches with their comedic chop lately. When Kevin Hart dropped by in December, he cracked some jokes about becoming a father again. As fans know, he welcomed his son Kenzo Kash Hart in November. He admitted that initially, he wasn’t all that thrilled about being a father again. Why? Because of the “Terrible Twos”!

“The thing is, for me, I didn’t want to deal with that 2-year-old age again,” he told the studio audience. “That was my fear. That’s a tough age, man. You gotta have a lot of patience to deal with that 2-year-old child. All you do is repeat yourself all day to a 2-year-old child.” Then he hilariously act out what a conversation between himself and a 2-year-old sounded like: “‘Hey. Hey! What I say? Look at me. Look at me! No. What I say? Look at me. No. What I say!’” Love it! We gotta imagine the laughter never ends in this household!

And let’s not forget when Charles Barkley returned to host in March. The baller-turned-sports-commentator dropped some amazing jokes while also bringing up a sensitive topic. “People should be able to disagree,” he argued during his opening monologue, referencing the kneeling controversy in the NFL. “For example, I’m proud to stand for our national anthem. Unless Fergie’s singing, and then I fall over laughing because it’s hilarious.” Zing! Clearly he’s poking some fun at her near-universally reviled rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the NBA All-Star Game.