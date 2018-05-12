Rob Kardashian Furious After Tristan & Khloe Get Back Together ‘He’s An A**hole & She Deserves Better’

Khloe Kardashian may have forgiven Tristan Thompson, but her brother hasn’t! A new report claims that Rob thinks his sister’s boyfriend is an ‘a**hole.’ Get the details!

You can add Rob Kardashian, 31, to the long list of people who think that Khloe Kardashian, 33, deserves better than Tristan Thompson, 27. The Arthur George designer is reportedly still furious with the NBA star after his cheating scandal, and although Khloe has already seemed to reconcile with her boyfriend, her brother isn’t here for it. Rob thinks the Cleveland Cavaliers player is an “a**hole,” and won’t ever let go of how disrespectful he was to his closest sibling while she was pregnant with their daughter, True Thompson, sources told TMZ.

The site also heard that Rob is adamant that the Revenge Body host deserves better and should dump the basketball player, despite the rest of the family’s approach of not pressuring her to break up with the father of her child. However, it’s not all negative – the insiders also said that Rob is excited to spoil his newest niece, who he thinks is “gorgeous.” He also believes his own daughter Dream Kardashian will look out for her, just like Koko did for him. Aw!

As previously reported, we’d already been hearing that Rob’s not too keen on his sister’s baby daddy. An insider told us that he was “pleading” with Khloe to “break up with [Tristan] immediately” and that he felt “horrible” about the entire situation. “Rob feels Tristan not only embarrassed himself, but Khloe and the entire family so he wants him cut off now,” a source close to the former reality star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

There have even been reports that the former reality star is pushing for a reunion between his sister and her ex-husband Lamar Odom. “Lamar was Rob’s best friend before his marriage to Khloe imploded,” a family insider told OK! “He and Rob have been in touch again this year; Rob wanted Lamar to meet his daughter, and they talked about how Khloe was doing during her pregnancy.” The source went on to add that Rob “keeps reminding her that Lamar is a changed man, that he’s sober and would move mountains for her. If Rob senses an opening, he’ll tell Lamar to call her.”