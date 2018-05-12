Maleficent’s Dragon Float Catches Fire In Disney World Parade & The Video Is Legit Terrifying

Watch
Onlookers couldn’t believe their eyes when a float of the ‘Sleeping Beauty’ villain, Maleficent, shockingly malfunctioned and caught fire during the Festival of Fantasy parade on May 11. Watch the blaze here.

The Festival of Fantasy parade crowd at Walt Disney World’s The Magic Kingdom in Orlando, FL on May 11 got an unbelievable scare when a dragon float suddenly caught fire and erupted in huge smoky flames. The float, which was designed to look like the villain, Maleficent, from Sleeping Beauty, appeared to malfunction somewhere around the Liberty Square section of the park when there was still 15 minutes of its part in the parade left, according to many onlookers who took to social media to post horrendous videos of the unexpected fire.

While fire is supposed to come out of a dragon’s mouth, it didn’t take long for park-goers to realize that the intense flames were not a part of the presentation. A fire department was called to the scene right away but the fire was already put out by the time they arrived, according to The Orlando Sentinel. Luckily, no one was injured during the incident but it definitely caused everyone in the area to be on full alert.

“Poor Maleficent the dragon set on fire during the Festival of Fantasy Parade yesterday,” one Twitter user tweeted about the unfortunate accident. “YALL THE MALEFICENT DRAGON CAUGHT ON FIRE TODAY DURING THE FESTIVAL OF FANTASY PARADE IM SCREAMING,” another posted. Some others, who saw the detailed float on earlier trips to the park expressed their sadness that the float was ruined. There’s no word yet on whether the float will be replaced or not but we’re glad everyone is alright!

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only incident to happen at the park in the past year. Hurricane Irma made its way through the park back in Sept. and caused some damage.