Kylie Jenner Vs. Kim Kardashian: 13 Times They Battled As Sexiest Dressed At Parties & Events

When Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attend public events or parties together, it’s like a double-take of epic style! Check out 13 times they’ve faced-off with sexy ensembles at the same events!

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were both in New York City for the Met Gala earlier this week, and they each brought incredible fashion looks to the red carpet. This was Kylie’s first major public event since giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, in February, and her post-baby body looked incredible in her black, Alexander Wang ensemble. Meanwhile, Kim may have been rockin’ her best Met Gala look yet — she showed off her incredible curves in a figure-hugging gold gown, and proved her hard work in the gym has been paying off.

Of course, this was just one instance where the two ladies went head-to-head in a fashion face-off at the same events! The very next day, the sisters attended a party to celebrate Kim’s Business of Fashion cover. The mom of three looked hot, hot, hot in a yellow dress, which featured a major slit to show off her legs and low-cut neckline to reveal cleavage. Kylie wasn’t going to let her big sis get all the attention, though! She put her own curves on display in a skintight dress that hugged every inch of her body. SO sexy!

We’ve rounded up some other times Kim and Kylie have attended the same event in super sexy outfits in the gallery above. From the Met Gala, to award shows, like the MTV VMAs, to birthday parties and more, you can check out all their competing looks right here. These ladies aren’t going anywhere soon, either, so there’s bound to be more where these came from!