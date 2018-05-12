Khloe K Spending Mother’s Day All Alone With Baby True: Is She Worried Tristan Will Cheat Again?

Khloe Kardashian is going to be home alone on her very first Mother’s Day as BF Tristan Thompson heads out of town for his next game. Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s handling the situation.

A mother’s first Mother’s Day is always an important day. Sadly, Khloe Kardashian, 33, will be spending hers alone with Baby True because Tristan Thompson, 27, has a game to play against the Celtics on Sunday. Not only that, following a slew of cheating allegations, we can’t help wondering how the reality star is feeling about her BF leaving town again! Thanks to our insiders, we’ve learned how KoKo plans to address the difficult day alone. “Tristan is going to be in Boston on Mother’s day playing the Celtics, and Khloe’s sisters and brother are going to Kris’ house, so Khloe is going to be on her own with True,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Obviously, Khloe would rather spend the day with Tristan, but she understands that he has to work, so she’s okay with it—plus, she’s so tired right now that she’s kind of looking forward to just relaxing and spending a lazy day with True.”

The insider added that the pro baller is apparently planning to take Khloe some place special soon to make up for his absence — as well as the infidelity rumors. “Tristan has promised to take her away somewhere romantic and hot after the playoffs, so she’s looking forward to that, and to spending some quality time together when they can talk through things and sort out any unresolved issues. It’s been an incredibly difficult time for Khloe, and unbelievable stressful, but she’s finally starting to feel like she’s back on track now, and that she can come up for air.”

These new details arrive just hours after a report surfaced that Khloe’s brother Rob Kardashian is absolutely seething about Tristan and Khloe attempting to salvage their relationship after what he allegedly did to her. Rob thinks the NBA player is an “a**hole” and that his sis deserves better, according to TMZ. Time will tell if Tristan is capable of changing or Khloe’s heartache is just beginning.