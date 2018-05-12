Oops she did it again! Kendall Jenner confidently showed off her nipples while wearing another sheer dress to the ‘Girls of the Sun’ premiere in Cannes on May 12. Check out her revealing look here!

Kendall Jenner, 22, turned heads once again when she stepped out in a beautiful sheer white dress that totally exposed her nipples underneath at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 12. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was attending the premiere of the film Girls of the Sun when she showed up in the extremely sexy and daring look and we have to say that if she was looking to get some double takes, we’re sure she got the job done!

This is the second time this week that Kendall flaunted a braless sheer look that exposed her nipples. The stunning model showed up at another Cannes-related event in a green mini dress that also allowed her to flash the crowd on May 11. She took to Instagram to post a pic of the look with the sarcastic caption, “oops” leading us to believe she wasn’t too bothered by revealing her goodies. Whether she’s snapping her own nude selfies or strutting her stuff on the red carpet, Kendall seems to be completely comfortable in showing off her assets and with a gorgeous body like hers, we can’t say we blame her!

As a model, looks like these are a regular occurrence for Kendall but she’s recently been stepping it up a notch by choosing the sexiest outfits she’s ever chosen! Perhaps it’t because she’s grown used to modeling or perhaps it’s because she’s getting older and embracing her body like never before. Either way, we say all the more power to her!

We can’t wait to see more sexy looks from Kendall. It’s great to see her loving who she is and being proud of her gorgeous self!