Amazing! Harrison Ford surprised Alden Ehrenreich mid-interview and it was absolutely priceless! Check it out right here!

In Solo: A Star Wars Story, Alden Ehrenreich, 28, has pretty big shoes to fill! After all, playing Han Solo made Harrison Ford, 75, a household name! So naturally Alden sough some advice from Harrison before filming. And in a new clip, we learn what advice he got…not to mention seeing a surprise from the beloved veteran himself! First, Alden was asked what Harrison told him before taking on the iconic role. “He said, ‘If anyone asks, tell them I told you everything you need to know and you can’t tell anyone,'” Alden answered. That’s when Harrison strolled over and the interviewer said, “He might want to say 1 or 2 more things.”

Upon seeing Harrison, Alden’s jaw falls open and he exclaims, “You’re sh*tting me! Oh my god!” After an awkward moment, Harrison says, “Get out of my chair!” Obvious he’s joking and the fellow actors share a hug. Awww! What a special moment! The legendary actor is clearly enjoying himself as he passes the torch!

In fact, Harrison skipped out on the premiere of the new Star Wars movie this week, in order to not steal Alden’s thunder, according to TMZ. Talk about thoughful! The film’s director Ron Howard also tagged along to crash the ET interview and clearly got a kick out of the amazing moment as well!

As for reviews of the new flick, although critics aren’t allowed to share their full write-ups just yet, the buzz is pretty darn positive! “The first act of SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY can be hit and miss clunky,” the reviewer at Uproxx wrote on Twitter. “But once Donald Glover‘s Lando shows up (who is legit fantastic) and the Kessel Run heist plot kicks in, it’s a whole lot of fun. (And those who’ve always wanted a Han and Chewbacca shower scene are in luck.)” OMG! Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives in theaters on May 25, 2018! Cannot. Wait.