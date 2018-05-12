‘Brooklyn Nine Nine’ Saved By NBC & Fans Rejoice: See Twitter Reactions

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine! has been rescued from cancellation! NBC just picked up the sitcom and the show’s cast, crew and fans are losing their minds! Check out the reactions right here!

Just one day ago, Fox’s sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine was slated to end! Then something truly amazing happened. Fans took to social media to voice their support for the show and it’s abrupt end. Then on Friday, May 11, it was reported that NBC has decided to pick up the show for their sixth season! Since, fans and the show’s cast and crew have gone absolutely crazy to celebrate the rescuing of the beloved show!

“My wife is a hardworking woman, one who couldn’t wait to get to sleep tonight after a rough week…and y’all best believe I just woke her ass up to tell her NBC picked up # Brooklyn99 for a 6th season!” one fan wrote. “You can sleep when you die, my love, this is important news!” Awww! “ # Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!!” Actress Melissa Fumero, who plays the lovable Amy Santiago on the show. “You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!!”

My wife is a hardworking woman, one who couldn’t wait to get to sleep tonight after a rough week…and y’all best believe I just woke her ass up to tell her NBC picked up #Brooklyn99 for a 6th season! You can sleep when you die, my love, this is important news!#B99 #NineNine! pic.twitter.com/WkphYoyIj2 — M. Ullrich (@MUllrichAuthor) May 12, 2018

#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cTycfF4FoR — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 12, 2018

From “Taxi” and “Cheers” to “The Office,” some of the greatest workplace sitcoms of all-time has aired on # NBC,” another fan wrote. “So it makes perfect sense that # Brooklyn99 will now be heading there. As Captain Holt would surely bark, “Now, get back to work!“

“Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” said Robert Greenblatt, the Chairman of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement via Deadline. “Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”