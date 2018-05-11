‘The Handmaid Tale’ Star Yvonne Strahovski Pregnant With 1st Child — See Baby Bump Pic

Blessed be the fruit! Yvonne Strahovski revealed that she’s expecting her first child with her husband Tim Loden! Check out the first pic of her gwoing baby bump here!

Under his eye! While her character on The Handmaid’s Tale, Serena, may be without child, and taking a lot of her anger out on Offred, Yvonne Strahovski, 35, is officially expecting in real life (AKA not in Gilead)! Taking to Instagram, she shared a pic of her baby bump, captioning, “I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news – I’m going to be a Mama! ❤️ So very exciting to watch & feel this little Peanut growing every day!” This is her first child with husband Tim Loden, and we’re as excited for her as Aunt Lydia would be!

While this news is incredible, it’ll be interesting to see if her pregnancy factors into the plot of show, because if Serena somehow becomes pregnant and overcomes her fertility issues, that would be a real game-changer. Seeing Serena as a handmaiden? We’re here for that potential plot twist. While you contemplate how, if at all, the show will deal with or incorporate her pregnancy, check out the full pic of her baby bump below!

Meanwhile, Yvonne previously commented on whether or not she felt Yvonne would be redeemed in the second season. “I think this is the season, unlike last season, Serena is the most challenged and confronted in her ways,” Yvonne EXCLUSIVELY admitted to HollywoodLife. “You’ll definitely see her struggle with those things…It is very much a real nerve for Serena to be fiddled with.” Time will tell whether or not Serena will rise to the occasion and soften as a character.

We’ll keep you posted on any new updates throughout Yvonne’s pregnancy. In the meantime, congrats, Yvonne!