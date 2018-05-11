Scott Hutchinson: 5 Things On Frightened Rabbit Singer Sadly Found Dead At 36

Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchinson was found dead at the age of 36. Here’s everything you need to know about the Scottish musician.

Police confirmed on May 11 that they found the body of Scott Hutchinson, 36. In the wake of this tragic news, here’s what you should know about the Frightened Rabbit frontman.

1. He went missing shortly before his death. The musician was last spotted around 1 a.m. on May 9 leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, Scotland after posting two cryptic messages the day before, which worried his bandmates. “Be so good to everyone you love,” the first tweet said. “It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones.” He then went missing, and police in Edinburgh announced on May 10 that they had found a body in the search for the artist. On May 11, they confirmed that the body was identified as Hutchinson.

2. He was a founding member of indie folk band Frightened Rabbit. The group, which formed in 2003, initially started off as a solo project, but the singer’s brother Grant Hutchinson soon became involved and collaborated on the band’s 2006 debut album, Sing the Greys. Their sophomore album The Midnight Organ Fight (2008) was recorded as a three-piece with the addition of guitarist Billy Kennedy. In total, Hutchinson recorded five studio albums with the band.

3. He was part of the musical collective, The Fruit Tree Foundation. The project consisted of Scottish musicians like Idlewild, Delgados, and The Twilight Sad, and aimed to “raise awareness of mental health and challenge perceptions of mental health problems by creating great art.”

4. He didn’t start singing until he was 19. He initially considered himself solely a guitarist, but began singing in his late teens. He’s also the primary songwriter for his band, and his early songwriting influences included American musicians Ryan Adams, Laura Cantrell, and Wilco. “I still think there’s a very distinct cross-pollination between a certain type of Scottish music and a certain type of American music,” he said in an interview. “And you can see American folk’s deep connections with Scottish folk, a link that goes back centuries. At the core of what we do is folk music and stories. And that exists in American music as well.”

5. He studied illustration at the Glasgow School of Art. It wasn’t until after he finished school that he decided to pursue music. He also created all of the artwork for each Frightened Rabbit release.