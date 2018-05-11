Kelly Sadler: 5 Things About White House Aide Who Reportedly Mocked John McCain’s Illness

A White House aide named Kelly Sadler reportedly mocked John McCain’s battle with cancer in a closed door meeting on May 10. Here’s everything to know.

Kelly Sadler is under fire for a shocking comment she made about John McCain during a White House meeting on May 10. The meeting occurred after the Arizona Senator came forward with his opposition to Gina Haspel’s CIA director nomination. “It doesn’t matter, he’s dying anyway,” Kelly allegedly said in the meeting, according to CNN. John McCain is currently battling brain cancer. His wife, Cindy McCain, took to Twitter after hearing about Kelly’s alleged remarks, and responded, “May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren.” Here’s more to know about Kelly.

1. What is her job? Kelly’s LinkedIn reveals that she serves as a “Special Assistant to the President” in the Office of Communications at the White House. She has held the job for just over a year. The focus of her job is reportedly on illegal immigration, and she handles sending out press releases to reporters about the issue. After reports broke about her alleged McCain comment, the White House responded with the following statement: “We respect Senator McCain’s service to our nations and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time.”

2. Where else has she worked? Before working for Donald Trump, Kelly was a reporter at The Washington Times in Washington D.C. for a year and a half. During her time there, she worked on the blog “Trail Tales,” which covered the 2016 election. She’s also previously worked at Bloomberg and as a freelance journalist.

3. She’s married. Kelly’s husband is Frank Sadler, who worked on Carly Fiorina’s presidential campaign in 2015 and 2016. Carly ran in the Republican primary, but dropped out of the race at the beginning of 2016. Frank reportedly served as Carly’s chief of staff and campaign manager.

4. She’s well educated. Kelly graduated from Hamilton College with degrees in International Relations and Chinese in 2002. She got her Masters’ in Broadcast Journalism from Northwestern University in 2007.

5. She reportedly called John’s daughter after the alleged comments. Kelly reportedly called up The View host, Meghan McCain, after news of her shocking alleged remarks went public. However, it is unclear how the conversation panned out.