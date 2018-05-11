Teairra Mari’s BF Claims She Smashed His Car With Metal Pole After Accusing Him Of Sex Tape Leak

Teairra Mari reportedly tried to get revenge of her own after accusing her BF of posting revenge porn. Akbar Abdul-Ahad claims Teairra busted his car windows while he was at the gym. What happened next?

Akbar Abdul-Ahad’s car is reportedly in shambles after his furious girlfriend, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Teairra Mari, allegedly took a metal pole to the windows. Akbar told TMZ that he was working out at his apartment complex’s gym on May 11 when security reportedly called him to say a woman was smashing the windows of his beloved Mercedes G-Wagon, which was parked outside. Akbar claims that he raced outside, only to allegedly find his girlfriend, and allegedly doing just that.

Teairra was allegedly accompanied by her LHH costar Milan Christopher, according to Akbar, though he did not say if he was taking part in the supposed vandalism. Teairra reportedly used a metal rod from a bar stool to swing at his passenger side window and windshield. Photos obtained by TMZ show a G-Wagon with — you guessed it — a smashed passenger side window and windshield. Akbar alleges that Teairra and Milan fled the scene when he went to confront them. He has not filed a police report.

It’s unclear if the incident happened before or after he posted a series of videos to his Instagram story telling Teairra, who was sitting in bed, that he didn’t hack her Instagram page and post the porn. He claimed in the videos that her ex-boyfriend (though he didn’t say who) did it. After the heinous leak happened, Teairra took to Instagram to first delete the porn, then post a message condemning the person who committed the heinous act. She wrote, in part: “Recently, my social media was compromised by someone who I felt was deserving of my love and trust. That person proved to be untrustworthy and posted footage of what in the moment was private and sacred.”