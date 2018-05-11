Rihanna looked sexy in black lace lingerie at the Savage X Fenty launch party in Brooklyn on May 10. See her hot outfit and pieces from the line below!

Rihanna, 30, looked like a queen at the Savage X Fenty launch party! She was wearing the sexiest outfit of all time! Normally reserved for the bedroom, only Rihanna could pull off this look at a super public event with tons of people and photographers! Rihanna wore the Ruffle Open Cup Bra, which is completely open, like the name says. On top, she wore a ruffled black teddy — the TOM FORD layered slip georgette camisole dress. She paired the look with black thigh-high tights and strappy high heels. So sexy! She paired the look with red nails, red lips and “wet” curls.

Rihanna’s Savage lingerie line truly has something for everybody. The range has everything from high-waisted briefs to the tiniest of lacy thongs. There are nude, seamless panties in ALL SKIN COLORS, in sizes XS to 3X. There are babydoll teddies, corsets, bodysuits, robes, rompers and garter belts. Of course, there are a ton of bras as well, everything from the equivalent of a daily t-shirt bra to the sexiest lace push-up for a special, sexy occasion. There is a range of sizes — one quick look on the website and you’ll see things from 32A to 44DD.

Just like her Fenty Beauty line, which famously launched with 40 shades of foundation, this line is inclusive for all shapes, sizes and colors. Rihanna continues to empower ALL women to look and feel sexy! “Treat yourself or a special someone to a little something, something,” she wrote on Instagram on May 11.