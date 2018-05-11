Nicki Minaj ‘Mad As Hell’ After Meek Mill ‘Shades’ Her After Prison Release In Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj is furious with her ex Meek Mill following a recent radio interview where he criticized her comments about the judge on his case! A source close to Nicki EXCLUSIVELY told HL how she reacted to his recent criticism!

Nicki Minaj, 35, is very upset with Meek Mill, 31, after he said he “wasn’t feeling” her comments she made about the judge involved in his case. Nicki had previously said in April that the “judge in question [Judge Genece Brinkley] did everything I asked of her.” A source close to Nicki EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets on her reaction to Meek’s angry response. “Nicki is mad as hell over Meek’s petty comment,” our source said. “She no longer has any desire to see him. Meek should have stood up for her and had her back after all she did for him. Instead, he threw shade at her. It just proves to her that he hasn’t grown at all. The dumbest part is he’s been trying to get her to see him.”

When it comes down to it, Nicki thinks he’s blown his chances for getting back together. “How’s he going to try to see her after disrespecting her on the radio?” our source went on to say. “It makes no sense but whatever, he blew it. She’s not going to see him now. He clearly doesn’t respect or appreciate how hard she rode for him so what’s the point? She’s done with him and his drama.”

Meek recently went on the Breakfast Club and said of Nicki’s comments, “She shouldn’t had said nothing,” Meed said. “And we leave it at that. I don’t feel no way. She know I wasn’t feeling that. I don’t care who it is. This could be Safaree, this could be anybody – if I know something, and that man’s freedom is on the line and I could say something to help the situation, I’m gonna say it. If I don’t say it, I just won’t say nothing.”