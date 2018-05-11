Mother’s Day: Rosé, Spritzers, Cocktails & More To Celebrate Mom In The Booziest Way Possible

There’s nothing like relaxing, sharing a cocktail and talking for hours with your mom. To celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, here’s several delicious cocktails and wine!



WATERMELON ROSE SPRITZ

1 part SKYY Infusions Sun-Ripened Watermelon

1 part Aperol

3 parts Sparkling Rose

1 part Soda or Tonic Water

Glass: Large Wine or Spritz

Garnish: Melon Balls, Lime Wheels & Cucumber Ribbon

Build in a Large Wine glass over ice. Garnish with Watermelon Balls, Lime Wheels and a Cucumber Ribbon.

The Queen Martini

1.5 oz Amaro Montenegro

1.5 oz London Dry Gin

0.25 Dry Curaçao

3 Dashes Aromatic Bitter

Combine ingredients into a mixing glass with ice and stir until chilled. Strain and pour into a Marti glass and garnish with an orange peel.

CUCUMBER SPRITZ

2 parts Stoli® Cucumber

1 lemon Juice

2 parts Prosecco

Top with club soda and a sprig of mint

SUMMER SALAD

1.5 parts SKYY Infusions Sun-Ripened Watermelon

.75 parts Lemon Juice

.75 parts Simple Syrup

3-4 Basil Leaves

1 Strawberry

Glass: Double Old Fashioned

Garnish: Cube of feta cheese wrapped in a basil leaf.

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and muddle gently. Add ice and shake. Strain over into a Double Old Fashioned glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a Basil Leaf.

The Harrow from The Harrow, NYC

Beluga Vodka

Lemon

Peach

Aloe

Served in a Coupe Glass topped with Edible Flowers

Pink Siren

1 OZ. WOLFFER ESTATE GIN

½ OZ. LYCHEE LIQUEUR

1 DASH ANGOSTURA BITTERS

TOP WITH SPIKEDSELTZER INDIAN RIVER GRAPEFRUIT

SPRIG OF ROSEMARY

SERVE OVER ICE

Rosa is Red

5 ounces Rosa Regale

1 ounce London Dry Gin

3/4 ounce Lemon Juice

3/4 ounce Lavender Simple Syrup*

1/2 ounce Blood Orange Juice

1 strawberry, sliced

Orange peel, to garnish

Combine Gin, lemon, blood orange and lavender simple syrup into shaking tin and fill half way with ice. Shake for 3 seconds and strain into a wine glass with ice and top with sparkling rose. Drop strawberries into glass and garnish with orange peel. Lavender Simple Syrup: bring one cup water to a boil with 1 tablespoon lavender sprigs. Add 1 cup of sugar and stir till dissolved. Take off heat and let cool. Strain out lavender and refrigerate up to one week.

Strawberry Fields

1 OZ. VODKA

1 OZ. TRIPLE SEC

2 OZ. STRAWBERRY PUREE

TOP WITH SPIKEDSELTZER PRICKLY PEAR

SERVE OVER ICE

Rose Gimlet

1 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

1 oz. Fresh Lemonade

.5 oz. Elderflower Liqueur

.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Rose Petals

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a Martini glass. Garnish with rose petals.

Brockmans 75

2 oz. Brockmans Gin

1 oz. Lemon juice

1/2 oz. Simple syrup

Champagne, Prosecco or quality sparkling wine

Twist of lemon peel to garnish

Shake gin, lemon juice and simple syrup with ice. Strain into a champagne flute and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a twist of lemon peel.

Basil Hayden’s® Lemon Julep, Recipe by TJ Vong (Denver, CO)

1 ½ parts Basil Hayden’s® Bourbon

¾ parts elderflower liqueur

1 part lemon juice

¾ parts simple syrup

4 mint leaves

Soda water

Lemon wheel (for garnish)

Muddle three mint leaves in a rocks glass and add remaining ingredients in order, excluding soda water. Fill the glass with crushed ice and top with soda water. Gently stir ingredients with a bar or mixing spoon. Garnish with lemon wheel and mint sprig.

Cruzan® Blueberry Lemonade Lush

2 part Cruzan® Blueberry Lemonade Rum

2 parts lemonade

Splash of lemon-lime soda

Build in a Mason® jar over ice. Add Cruzan® Blueberry Lemonade Rum, lemonade, and lemon-lime soda. Garnish with blueberries and a lemon wedge.

Rosé Cherry Blossom Cocktail

5 oz. Angry Orchard Rosé

1 oz. Brandy

0.75 oz. Lemon

0.5 oz. Simple Syrup

1 tsp. Cherry Preserves

Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake then strain over ice in a pint glass. Top with Angry Orchard Rosé cider.

RUFFINO’s Sole Spritz

4oz Ruffino Sparkling Rosé

¼ Rosewater

Lemon slice

English lavender

Lavender garnish

Pour a quarter-ounce of rosewater and four ounces of Ruffino Sparkling Rosé into a wine glass with ice. Stir gently, then garnish with English Lavender and a lemon slice.

SVEDKA’s Mom’s Delight

1½ parts SVEDKA Blue Raspberry

½ part Blue Curaçao

3 parts demi sec sparkling wine

Build ingredients in a chilled champagne flute. Garnish with lemon curl and fuchsia sugar.

DEWAR’S Dramble

50 ml Dewar’s 12

25 ml Freshly squeezed lemon juice

12.5 ml Sugar Syrup (2:1 Ratio – Sugar:Water)

10 ml Crème de Mûre

Blackberry Garnish

Glass: Hi ball

Garnish: Bramble (blackberry)

Add all ingredients (except Crème de Mure) into a shaker, shake with ice then strain over crushed ice. Pour Crème de Mure over the top so it sinks through the crushed ice.

Raspberry Tequila Spritz Crafted by Alan Rusega-Pelayo, Bartender at Seamstress, Dante, and Metta

1.5oz Cazadores Reposado

1 oz lychee Juice (from canned lychee)

0.25 oz fresh lime Juice

5 raspberries

1 pinch kosher salt

2oz Martini & Rossi Rosé

Muddle raspberries in the bottom of a wine glass. Add ice cubes and pour in all remaining ingredients. Top with Rosé and stir gently. Garnish with a lime wheel and raspberry.

Match Made in Heaven Spritz Created by Natasha David, Nitecap

3 oz Prosecco

2 oz Aperol

1 oz Seltzer

¼ Watermelon

1 pinch Kosher Salt

Build in a wine glass over ice and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit crescent. Watermelon Aperol: Combine 1 bottle of Aperol (750ml) with a quarter of a cubed watermelon in a blender. Blend for 2 minutes. Strain, rebottle, and store in refrigerator.

Madre María

2 oz. Tequila CAZADORES Blanco

6 oz. of Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix

½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

2 dashes of Maggi Sauce

1/8 of teaspoon of Dry Chipotle Powder

Pinch of Dry Oregano

Salt rim using Manny’s Salt (pasilla and guajillo chiles with a touch of hibiscus flower)

Add all ingredients (besides salt) to a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Pour into salt rimmed glass. Garnish with Mexican style grilled shrimp, kabob with tomatoes, fresno chile, Mexican zucchini and onion.

CASA CAPRESE

2 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

4 Mini Mulitcolored Heirloom Tomatoes

4 Basil Leaves

Combine all ingredients into tin shaker and muddle fruit/herbs. Add ice and shake vigorously for a few seconds. Fine strain into Collins glass and add fresh ice. Add half cut mini tomatoes and push down with bar spoon. Garnish with large basil leaves and 2 small mozzarella balls through skewer. Drizzle olive oil over top and add crushed black pepper.

The Queen’s Choice

2 oz Baileys Original Irish Cream

1 oz Smirnoff Vanilla

1/2 oz Butterscotch Syrup

Combine Baileys Original Irish Cream, Smirnoff Vanilla and butterscotch syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a coupe glass. Coupe Glass.

Bittersweet Boba Created by Pam Wiznitzer, Seamstress

.5 oz Campari

2.5 oz Strong Brewed Black Tea

1 oz Milk

1 oz Vanilla Syrup

.5 oz Grand Marnier

Campari-infused Tapioca Boba*

Rim glass with edible red glitter and fill with Campari-infused boba. Shake all ingredients and strain over the boba.

Kim Crawford’s Frosé Everyday

1 bottle Kim Crawford Rosé

Lemon twist to garnish

2 days before serving pour wine into a 9” x 13” pan or several ice cube trays and freeze, stirring occasionally if in a pan. When frozen solid, using a hand blender or food processor, blend frozen wine until smooth. Serve directly or freeze again for up to 1 week, covered. Garnish with lemon twist. Makes 5 servings.

Beauty Elixir @ Beauty & Essex New York

1.5oz Hendrick’s Gin

.5oz Strawberry Puree

.5oz Lemon Juice

.25oz Simple Syrup

.25oz Rosé Sparkling Wine

2 Cucumbers

Top with Sparkling Wine

Muddle the cucumber and strawberry puree well in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and gin, lemon juice, and lemon syrup; shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Top with the sparkling wine. Garnish with a cucumber slice and serve.

Mom’s Watermelon Moscato

3 ounces Barefoot Moscato

2 ounces watermelon juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

Splash lemon juice

Combine ingredients over ice. Garnish with fresh watermelon.

THE ACERBIC MRS. PARKER Available at The Shanty at New York Distilling Company

2 oz Dorothy Parker Gin

0.5 oz Lemon juice

0.5 oz Hibiscus syrup

0.75 oz Combier Orange Liqueur

Club soda

Shake ingredients with ice and strain into a Collins glass. Top with club soda. Garnish with lemon wheel.

Stella Artois Cidre Margarita Recipe:

1 oz Reposado Tequila

.75 oz Lime Juice (Juice of 1 lime)

1.5 oz Blood Orange Juice (Juice of 1 blood orange)

.5 oz Fuji Apple Juice

4 oz Stella Artois Cidre

Dash of Orange Bitters

Dash of Himalayan Pink Salt

1 tablespoon Blue Agave Nectar

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake, then pour into double rocks glass. Top with 4 oz. Stella Artois Cidre and garnish with a wedge of lime and a blood orange twist.

For the wine-o mom, we have just the recommendations that make perfect gifts, complement every brunch food and more! Summer Water Rosé is a delish rosé, and you can join the waitlist to receive 3 strategically-timed shipments of Summer Water throughout the hot summer months! Then, there’s The Sisters wine, which is all about celebrating what women achieve and the girlfriends who lift each other up during those times — who wouldn’t be obsessed with that?! For another delish rosé option, Chef Joachim Splichal launched two new rosé’s, Domaine de Cala, and if it isn’t the stunning, pale pink hue that sells you, the taste will. Finally, as always, we love OneHope‘s wine offerings that give back to the world with every purchase. Choose from one of their great gift boxes, each will donate to a different philanthropy, from benefitting breast cancer to animal shelters. Whatever you choose to drink, enjoy Mother’s Day this weekend!