Meghan McCain Slams Kelly Sadler For Insulting Dad John: ‘It’s Not How You Die; It’s How You Live’

Meghan McCain addressed White House aide Kelly Sadler through tears on ‘The View’ for mocking her father, John McCain’s brain cancer diagnosis. Watch the powerful segment here.

White House special assistant Kelly Sadler has been accused of saying something disgusting about Arizona Senator John McCain during a closed door meeting. Kelly, according to White House sources. During the meeting, while discussing if McCain would be up against Trump pick Gina Haspel to run the CIA, said the administration shouldn’t worry about it, joking that the senator was “dying anyway.” Daughter Meghan McCain commented on the “joke” on The View on May 11, addressing Sadler personally at the beginning of the show as she held back tears:

“Kelly, here’s a little news flash…We’re all dying. I’m dying, you’re dying, we’re all dying. And I want to say since my dad has been diagnosed…. I really feel like I understand the meaning of life and it is not how you die, it’s how you live.” Sadler had reportedly called her to apologize on May 11, after the comments became public, according to CBS News.

.@MeghanMcCain to White House aide who dismissed her father as "dying anyway": "It is not how you die, it is how you live." https://t.co/PNPqbMJlQG pic.twitter.com/OwQBeQGutX — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 11, 2018

While McCain kept calm while discussing the incident, her cohosts on The View were visibly livid. Whoopi Goldberg called Sadler’s comments “insanely disgusting,” and noted that she works “under someone who does this” — President Donald Trump. The president has insulted McCain in the past, shockingly saying during the 2016 presidential race that he only likes members of the armed forces who don’t get captured. McCain was kept as a POW for 5.5 years during the Vietnam War, brutally tortured multiple times every day. He last lasting injuries from the horrific ordeal that have lasted until this day.

His daughter was praised on Twitter for her classy response to the gross comments. “Mrs. McCain, Please know my prayers are for your family. My dad also has glioblastoma. Everytime I see your sweet @ MeghanMcCain on TV I want to reach in and give her a hug. It’s an awful disease and I cannot imagine going through that so publically. Love to you and your family.” one admirer tweeted.