‘Harry & Meghan’ Movie: Why One Star Stayed Away From Her Mutual Friends With Royal Couple

The stars of ‘Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance’ talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about tackling the real Harry and Meghan in the Lifetime movie, the reason one star steered clear of her mutual friends with the couple, and more!

Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley, 41, play Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, premiering May 13 on Lifetime. The highly-anticipated TV movie is airing just days before the actual royal wedding, which is May 19. Turns out, Parisa actually has mutual friends with the couple, but she decided not to reach out during the filming process. “I stayed away totally and treated this the way I treated other historical characters and that is to prepare with research, research, research,” Parisa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I have friends in common, and I think in respect for both sides, I wouldn’t want to ask and I don’t think they would want to tell.”

Murray doesn’t know anyone connected to Harry and Meghan, but he prefers that. “ That is probably a good thing because, especially playing someone real and having that distance, you don’t have that pressure,” he explained. “I mean everyone has an idea of what they think he is like or should be and you just have to catch what you think and the decisions that are made. Just play them as you think it actually will play out.”

In real life, there’s been major drama between Meghan and her family, so will that play out in the movie? “I don’t much about that, but there is something from both of their pasts and stuff from Meghan and Harry that is brought up,” Murray said. “I mean it leads up to where they are now. And when we first meet them there has been a lot of stuff that has been going on.”

The royal family is reportedly “seriously worried” about a sex scene in the movie, according to Vanity Fair. However, Parisa’s want the royal family to know that the movie is a “celebration of love” and was made with “warmth.”

“What I would want them to know is that everyone that was involved creating this were inspired by the warmth and love and authenticity observing this couple, and so with that as the impetus, that created a film that reflected those feelings,” she told HollywoodLife. “So I hope people feel like we are in for a celebration of love and togetherness and hopefully they enjoy it.”