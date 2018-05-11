Meek Mill Hits On Rihanna On Instagram As She Poses In Sexy Lingerie – See Hot Message

Rihanna shared a sexy shot of herself rocking lingerie amid the launch of her intimates line Savage X Fenty. Meek Mill then slid into the comments section with a flirty message.

Anyone who loves Rihanna (so, everyone) would know that she just launched her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. In the days leading up to the launch, she shared plenty of sexy shots of herself modeling the products, and saved a particularly steamy one for the night before. Right as it became May 11, the “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker posted a photo of her rocking a black teddy and satin shorts set.

Of course, her fans flooded the comments with excited messages, but among them was a celeb taking their best shot at flirting with RiRi. “Robin thicke,” Meek Mill commented on the post with a hands clapping emoji. No, he wasn’t getting her confused for Robin Thicke – he was cleverly telling the singer, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, that she’s, well, thicke. We see you, Meek!

Debatably the best part of the 8-time Grammy winner’s lingerie line is that she genuinely made sure that there’s something for everybody – just like how she infamously created 40 different foundation shades for her makeup brand Fenty Beauty. The intimates collection has everything from high-waisted briefs to tiny lacy thongs. There are also nude, seamless panties to match all shin tones in sizes XS to 3X. When it comes to the bras, there’s everything from the equivalent of a daily t-shirt bra to a sexy lacy push-up in sizes ranging from 32A to 44DD. So no matter how much support you need, Rihanna’s got you covered. There’s also babydoll teddies, corsets, robes, rompers, bodysuits, and garter belts. “Treat yourself or a special someone to a little something, something,” she wrote on Instagram on May 11.