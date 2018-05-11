Kylie Jenner’s Bodyguard Fuels Baby Daddy Rumors By Refusing To Deny That He’s Stormi’s Father

Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard was just asked about those rumors that he’s Baby Stormi’s father! Check out his response right here!

Who do you think is really Stormi Webster‘s daddy? Travis Scott, 26, or Kylie Jenner‘s bodyguard? It’s a debate that has steadily gained momentum in recent days and now Tim Chung, the bodyguard in question, is getting bombarded with questions on the topic! He was out at Delilah’s, a prominent West Hollywood watering hole on Thursday, May 10, where he was asked about the controversy surrounding his client’s child. However, instead of denying the rumors, he flatly stated, “Can’t answer that,” according to The Daily Mail.

Perhaps it’s because Tim isn’t used to getting pestered by eager fans, or perhaps he has something to hide. Either, way his refusal to clear up the scandal only has fans more eager to get to the bottom of this conspiracy theory! The speculation began with a side-by-side surfacing of Tim and Stormi. Soon, fan after fan began believing there might be something to this outlandish claim. “I’ve never been more convinced by a theory!! Kylie Jenner’s baby. Is the bodyguards baby. Kris is up to something!” one fan responded.

Let’s ride A post shared by TIM CHUNG (@timmm.c) on May 2, 2018 at 2:01pm PDT

As we previously reported, although Travis was initially not fazed by the theory, he has since begun to hate it. “Travis has gone from laughing about it, to getting furious,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Travis knows that Kanye had similar issues with Kim’s security team so he sought his advice before giving Kylie the ultimatum, the bodyguard has to go or I will. Travis feels that while Kylie may feel comfortable with Tim and may have some loyalty to him, Travis‘ feelings should come first since he is family now. He has told her to get a new bodyguard that is not a model and that does not look like little Stormi.”