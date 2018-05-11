Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lopez & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

It was the biggest week of the year for fashion events — between the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival, it was gowns galore! See photos of the most gorgeous dresses below.



Kim Kardashian was gorgeous in a gold Versace gown at the Met Gala in New York on May 7. Kate Bosworth wore a STUNNING Oscar de la Renta gown and long veil. There were so many amazing looks at the Gala — see the best dressed stars right here! Over in France, Bella Hadid rocked a gorgeous satin ball gown on May 11 at the Ash Is Purest White premiere during the Cannes Film Festival. Amber Heard wore a DARING Valentino, with just a tiny strip of fabric covering her breasts. She was just announced as the newest global spokesperson of L’Oreal Paris — congrats! “I have always loved the fun of beauty and the power of transformation. To become a spokesperson for this dynamic, world-loved beauty brand that’s been telling women we’re worth it since before I was born, and to join the L‘Oréal Paris family of change makers is such an honor. I feel like these women – my fellow ambassadors – represent a voice, a power, a movement, an opinion,” Amber said in a statement.

One of those fellow ambassadors is actress Julianne Moore, who wore a red Givenchy gown and cape for the Everybody Knows premiere on May 8. Also in Cannes, Lupita Nyong’o looked angelic in a white organza dress by Dior Haute Couture. World of Dance judge and executive producer Jennifer Lopez wore Valentino on New York on May 9 — a sheer, striped shirt and the tiniest ruffled skirt!

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke wore Valentino on May 10 at the Solo: A Star Wars Story film premiere in Los Angeles on May 10. See all of the best dressed stars of the week in the gallery attached above!