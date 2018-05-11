Kendall Jenner Hits Cannes Red Carpet Showing Her Bare Breasts & Nipples In Sheer Mini Dress

Whoa! Kendall Jenner left nothing to the imagination when she showed up at a Cannes red carpet in a sheer mini dress with her nipples on full display along with nude undies. We’ve got the racy pics.

Kendall Jenner, has proved she loves going braless many times in the past but has she taken things to far on a red carpet in Cannes? The model showed up at a Chopard jewelry party on May 11 practically naked, wearing a green sheer mini dress and nothing underneath except for nude panties. That meant her nipples were on full display, especially when the flashes of photographers’ cameras went off which highlighted the fact that her breasts were out and proud. Curiously she was more modest on the bottom, as the panties didn’t appear to be thongs but bikini briefs.

The 22-year-old reality star has had a whirlwind of a week, starting off at the Met Costume Gala on Monday May 7. Unlike last year when she wore a see-through La Perla mini dress, she chose a much more demure white pantsuit consisting of a classy off the shoulder top with long sheer sleeves and pants that featured a long trailed hemline at her ankles. Apparently she was saving up the va-va-voom factor for Cannes. After all, Anna Wintour would probably have frowned on Kenny showing her nipples on the Met red carpet.

Kendall has never been shy about freeing the nipple, frequently going braless in see-through shirts. She even wrote about it on her app in 2016, saying “I don’t see what the big deal is with going braless! I think its cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it.” In the summer months Kenny can always be counted on to flash her nipples on a regular basis, and it looks like she’s starting early by kicking off her bare breast display at Cannes.