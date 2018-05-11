Kendall Jenner Risks Wardrobe Malfunction In Super High-Cut One Piece Swimsuit — See Pic

Oh, baby! Kendall Jenner looks super hot, soaking up the sun in Antibes in a very high-cut one piece swimsuit!

Kendall Jenner, 22, is enjoying the sun, the sand and has a drink in her hand while lounging in Antibes, a resort town between Cannes and Nice on the French Riviera. Kenny looked unbelievable, rocking a black plunging one piece bathing suit, that left little to imagination! The leggy Jenner almost risked a wardrobe malfunction in the super high-cut suit that went well up past her hips. Kendall added a red lip and sleek, circle-framed glasses. She was snapped while hanging in the gorgeous, blue waters of Antibes and posing with a red and white tube. The model also appeared to be sipping on rosé — it doesn’t get much better than that!

Kendall jetted from NYC where she attended the Met Gala, to the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival. These super hot pics come just one day after her Elle magazine cover story disclosed more hot pics of the model, and also a revealing interview. While opening up to singer Lana Del Ray for the mag, Kendall admitted she struggled at first when Kylie got pregnant. “It’s obviously a bit weird that your little sister is having a baby before you. I didn’t expect it to happen like this. But it’s beautiful,” she said. “It’s brought us closer together. We’ve always been very close, but we would butt heads all the time. This has made her a bit more loving toward me.” So sweet!

Kenny is continuing to kill it, posting a nude selfie while sipping vino! When in France, right?! We expect to see her out and about in Cannes, rocking some stunning gowns on the red carpets, and joining her BFF Bella Hadid! Bella has already been spotted around the star-studded film festival, looking gorg at a Magnum event and locking lips with her ex, The Weeknd. Oh boy, Kendall, pass the wine.