Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez’s Rekindled Romance Ended When ‘He Couldn’t Promise’ Her Marriage

Selena Gomez had to walk away from Justin Bieber when he couldn’t promise her a serious future that included marriage. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber‘s latest go at love seemed so promising. They’re both much more mature and have come so far since their days of teenage love in the past. At 25, Selena was hoping that Justin could start thinking about a serious commitment in their future — marriage — but the Biebs, 24, wasn’t willing to go there yet. “He loved her very much and still does and she still has strong feelings for him. But he wasn’t ready to settle down with her as soon as she wanted to and she couldn’t get him to actually think about marriage in a serious nature,” a source close to Justin tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Selena underwent a life saving kidney transplant in the summer of 2017. That seemed to make her realize that Justin was worth giving another chance as by late October, she broke up with boyfriend of 10 months The Weeknd, 28, and was back in the “Sorry” singer’s arms. “Selena’s priorities drastically changed after her surgery and her perspective on life has shifted. She was looking to settle down sooner than Justin wanted to and she took his reluctance as the last straw to finally move on from him,” our insider adds.

Sel has fans thinking that she still has Bieber on the brain with the release of her new song “Back To You” on May 10. Its her first single in 2018 and her first new music since her make up and break up with Justin. It included lyrics such as “Let a couple years water down how I’m feeling about you” and “Everybody knows we got unfinished business,” which Selenators immediately assumed was about Justin. The chorus went “What was there wasn’t sure. But I’d go back to you. I know I’d go back to you.” Well, she won’t go back Justin unless he’s ready to think about putting a ring on it!