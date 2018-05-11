Justin Bieber Distracts Himself From Selena Drama At Hockey Game After She Drops Song About Him

Justin Bieber’s dealing with ex-GF problems the best way he knows how: hockey! JB was spotted hitting the ice days after Selena Gomez dropped a song that may be about him. Check the pics here!

In the wise words of Elle Woods, exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Justin Bieber, 24, definitely needed this hockey session, then, that comes in the middle of his ongoing drama with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25. The Biebs rolled up to a hockey rink in Los Angeles on May 10 in his light blue Lamborghini, hitting the ice for a scrimmage with some friends. Justin looked tired, but happy, behind his helmet while he dominated on the ice in an LA Kings jersey. That’s the JB we love to see! This is such an improvement from when he was spotted heading into church on May 9 looking utterly somber. Hockey totally makes everything better.

Justin definitely needs a little fun and distraction right now, considering Selena just released her new song, that seems like it could be about their relationship. “Back To You” was released for the show she produces, 13 Reasons Why, but some of the lyrics seem awfully like they’re pointed at her ex-boyfriend. A sampling: “Let a couple year water down how I’m feeling about you…Everybody knows we got unfinished business.”

There’s a lot of Bieber in there, right? Selena actually regrets being so open about her feelings, especially since everyone is convinced that the song is about Justin, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s never easy putting personal stuff out there but this is taking way more of a toll on her than she was expecting,” they said.

We really can’t wait to see what Justin does next. More hockey? More church? Definitely no hanging out with Selena, unfortunately.