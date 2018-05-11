‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D’ Star Jeff Ward Spills On Chilling S5 Finale, A Musical Episode, & Yes, Kanye West

For lovers of ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D’, season 5 has been the most epic to date. But to hear star Jeff Ward tell it to us in our EXCLUSIVE interview, the best, and perhaps the worst, is still yet to come.

In many ways, Jeff Ward is very much like his character Deke Shaw on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He’s charming, he’s thrilled to be part of S.H.I.E.L.D family, and he tells it exactly like it is — which made chatting about the final episodes of season 5 both refreshing and more than little surprising. It was certainly unexpected when our conversation took a turn in the direction of Kanye West while discussing the shocking twist of Gen. Glenn Talbot, played by Adrian Pasdar, transforming into comic book fan favorite Graviton. And yet… “I love what they’ve done in terms of [Talbot],” Jeff confesses. “What are his motives? How much of it is [him] being brain washed? How much of it is the gravitonium and the other people in it? It’s super complicated for Coulson because he loves this dude. I feel like Graviton is kind of like, what’s happening to Talbot’s a little bit like what’s happening to Kanye. Everybody’s like “Bro! Bro! Bro! Whoa! Whoa! We think you’re awesome, but what are you doing? Why are you f*cking doing that sh*t? Don’t be a f*cking idiot.'” Solid advice — both for Talbot and Ye.

But let’s backtrack for a second. Before Graviton, before the incredible 100th episode, and before Kanye’s latest rants, season 5 of S.H.I.E.L.D kicked off in a big way last fall. Most of the characters were hurdled through time to an apocalyptic future, apparently brought about by the actions of our heroes in the present, namely Daisy (Chloe Bennet). It’s in the future that Coulson and the crew meet Jeff’s character Deke, a scavenger who ends up being the grandson of Fitz and Simmons. Though he’s just joined the cast this season, Jeff’s already had a huge impact on the trajectory of the show. I’m compelled to tell him that I compare his character to Chief Jim Hopper on Stranger Things, as both characters are hard to warm up to in the first episodes, but ultimately end up being the necessary heart and comic relief the shows needed.

“Very fair comparison,” Jeff agrees, before explaining how much he’s loved showing the evolution of Deke. “I certainly had more fun shooting the second half [of the season],” he said. “In the beginning of the season, Deke’s a guy who was so hardened by growing up in the Lighthouse and being in this post-apocalyptic-everybody’s-dying-all-the-time kind of thing. Then as the season went on, we just started to have more fun with the comedy. They started to let me kind of make stuff up sometimes. He took on this kind of Marty McFly hue, and it felt right. It felt right to kind of keep chasing that funny side of Deke that is like, that same sense of humor that made him be able to cope and be a normal person — albeit a grizzled one.”

With the season finale just a week away and the series itself still in limbo, Jeff insists that if the show ends for good on May 18th, it will satisfy all fans. “I’ve have chills thinking about it,” Jeff admits when I ask if fans of the show’s two most important couples, FitzSimmons and Philinda, will be pleased at how things end. While he promises the “biggest” finale yet for Daisy, all he would tease about Deke’s fate was one word: “Lemons.” Ah, yes — the fruity symbol of love in the future, according to Deke, who in a recent episode actually collected quite a few lemons to gift to Daisy to confess his love for her, only to hold back his confession after learning about her lost love Lincoln.

With Jeff’s answer a bit cryptic, I point out that Daisy’s love interests don’t have the greatest track record of survival. “They do not,” he agrees, before adding, “I think that [the writers] are approaching this one differently than they ever have before … I think Deke sees the big picture, and I think Daisy is consumed by the big picture to the point where no other pictures exist. It’s a long game thing … Deke as much as he is in it for himself, the one thing that he does care about, I really believe, is the future of humanity.”

Speaking of the future, should the show be picked up for a sixth season — and we both agree it should — what could fans expect from the Marvel universe show post-Avengers: Infinity War? While the show has already alluded to the events surrounding the mega-flick and Thanos, Jeff teases a possible “overlap” with the movies, should another season happen. “I will say that there definitely are allusions, but I don’t know where … I think that it is something that would be gotten into more next season.” Then, because I can’t help myself, I ask him about the possibility of the show venturing where it’s never gone before — a musical.

Before you start with me, hear me out! S.H.I.E.L.D‘s EP Jed Whedon is the brother of Joss Whedon, who created another superhero fantasy series you’ve probably heard of: Buffy The Vampire Slayer. In that show’s sixth season, they did a musical episode. While it sounds like I’m stretching here, there’s an added bonus that Jeff and co-star Chloe recently landed on the radar of none other than Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the smash Hamilton, after posting the most perfect Dubsmash video to “Satisfied.” So, while the likelihood of a musical episode happening next season is slim, Jeff likes the idea as much as I do. “Chloe and I were talking about this,” he admits excitedly. “How do we get Lin? Let’s get Lin to write some songs for S.H.I.E.L.D! He’d be the guy that could figure out how to write the lyrics, “Strategic Hazard Intervention Espionage Logistics Division.”

Seeing he’s into this idea, I ask about how the rest of the cast would feel about singing to save the planet for an episode. “Iain [De Caestecker] for sure would hate it, but ironically he’d be the best at it. Also, Henry [Simmons] would be hilarious. Clark [Gregg] would immediately come alive. Chloe too. Elizabeth [Henstridge], I don’t know if she’d be super down. The Brits don’t like that kind of showiness, it’s more of an American thing.”

Well, fingers crossed that it could happen, but let’s start with green-lighting season 6. PLEASE!

