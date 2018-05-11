Gwen Stefani Hoping For A ‘Country’ Mother’s Day With Blake & Kids: She Has ‘High Expectations’

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching, and Gwen Stefani cannot wait to see what Blake Shelton & her 3 sons have planned. HL learned she’s especially hoping for a ‘country’ getaway — find out why here!

Gwen Stefani, 48, is looking forward to a Mother’s Day to remember! Excited to celebrate on May 13 with Blake Shelton, 41, and her three sons Kingston, 11; Zuma, 9; and Apollo Rossdale, 4, the singer is especially pumped to find out what they’ll all be doing. Blake has apparently been keeping their future Mother’s Day plans a secret, but Gwen has a feeling the special day will involve a trip of some kind — and she’s hoping it’s something low-key and intimate! Click here to see adorable pics of Blake with Gwen’s kids.

“Gwen has high expectation for Mother’s Day,” a member of Gwen’s glam squad told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Last year Blake surprised her and took her and the kids away for the weekend, and he’s told her that this year he has something even better up his sleeve. She has no idea where he’s taking her, but she’s hoping it will be somewhere country.” Since beginning her relationship with the country crooner in 2015, Gwen and her boys have spent loads of time on Blake’s Oklahoma ranch. In doing so, they’ve become fond of outdoor activities such as camping and fishing — and for Mother’s Day, Gwen would like to relax with her boys in nature.

“She used to be all about five-star vacations, and now she’d rather just hang by a campfire with Blake and her kiddos making s’mores,” our insider explained. How sweet is that? It’s no secret Blake’s southern ways have rubbed off on Gwen and her California kids, and as a result, the fivesome have become a super cute camo-wearing family. Blake may not have any children of his own, but he treats Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo as if they were his.

“At this point in my life, I kind of put [having kids]—well, I guess that wasn’t meant to be—and then all of a sudden it happens one way or another, and I’m like, wow, I really missed out on a lot, you know,” The Voice coach shared with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb back in March. “Having them around is, I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun.” Aw! We can’t wait to see how Blake spoils his ladylove this weekend!