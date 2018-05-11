Emilia Clarke’s Pretty Platinum Blonde Hair At ‘Solo’ Premiere — Ditches ‘GOT’ Braids For Hot New Look

Goodbye Daenerys, hello Kira! ‘Solo’ star Emilia Clarke ditched her long braids from ‘Game of Thrones’ for the ‘Star Wars’ premiere. See her cool updo and read an exact how to from her stylist below!

Emilia Clarke, 31, looked stunning at the Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere in Los Angeles, Calif. on May 10. She wore a gorgeous red Valentino ball gown and looked breathtaking. Adir Abergel did her hair and told us about the inspiration: “I absolutely fell in love with the volume and movement of the Valentino dress. I wanted to create something that had the same kind of volume in the front of the hair but cinched in the back to mirror the waist of the dress. The look was a deep side-parted voluminous half updo that was shiny, modern and classic, accented with gold thread details.”

Here is the exact how to from Adir: “To get Emilia’s hair into the perfect shiny texture, I started with my favorite mask, Virtue’s New Reparative Treatment mask. I left it on for about seven minutes to repair the hair and give it the shine and moisture I needed for the style. Next I used the Kusco Murphy Volumizing Spray on the top section of the hair, targeting the roots.

I applied Hair Ritual by Sisley Precious Hair Oil from mid shaft to ends prior to blow drying the hair. I created a deep side part and dried the hair on medium heat with my Bionic 10X Dryer until it was 80 percent dry. Then on high heat, I used the dryer with a round brush to smooth out the hair and give it volume where needed. Once hair was dry, I used a dime size of the Virtue Polish Un-Frizz Cream all over the hair to eliminate any flyaways.”

Adir continues, “Then I took a thin side section of hair from both sides of the head by the ear, and pulled it back to the crown area until they were connected and secured with a clear elastic. I repeated the same step right below that section to make another layer and secured with a clear elastic. The remaining hair I left smooth. Now I was ready to accent the look. I sewed in a gold thread to embellish the sectioning of the hair and make a statement. This is also a trick to hide the elastic.”