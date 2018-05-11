Calm down, Jonathan! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 13 episode of ‘Deception,’ Jonathan thinks an inmate’s shady death has something to do with him.

“Oscar tries to shag me, I stop him, and then a few hours later someone burns him alive? I don’t know who did it, but I think it has something to do with me,” a very Jonathan says to Cameron in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. Cameron thinks his brother is overreacting. Oscar liked to burn things, so it’s not a surprise he would die by fire.

“Yeah, but what about the timing? It happened right after he attacked me,” Jonathan continues. He does bring up a valid point. The timing of Oscar’s death is very suspicious. Cameron’s still not convinced this was a hit, though. He’s under the impression it’s just a fire experiment gone wrong. Cameron brings up that the patterns and puzzles are making Jonathan a little paranoid. Plus, they’ve got enough conspiracy on their hands. They don’t need another, especially with the Mystery Woman causing so much chaos. But Jonathan’s gut is telling him something’s wrong. Chances are high that he’s probably right. Can we just take a moment to commend Jack Cutmore-Scott on playing both Cameron and Jonathan so effortlessly? The dude has some serious skills.

Also during the May 13 episode, Cameron and Kay investigate a secret society where they learn that one of them has a close family connection. There are only a few episodes left until the season one finale, which airs May 27. Will Jonathan ever get out of prison? Is he right about Oscar’s shocking death? You’ll just have to tune in and see! Deception airs Sundays at 10 p.m. after American Idol on ABC.