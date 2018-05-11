Christina Aguilera Drops Her First Powerhouse Ballad In Years — Listen To ‘Twice’

This Queen of Pop still has it! Christina Aguilera dropped a stunning single, ‘Twice,’ and it was worth the wait. Listen here!



A day after Christina Aguilera, 37, revealed she’d be embarking on her first tour in over a decade, she released a stunning ballad, titled “Twice,” and we can’t stop listening! The piano-driven song showcases Christina’s powerful vocals and the vulnerable lyrics reflect on her life. “Are you devil are you angel / Am I heaven, am I hell / I can barely find the proof to save myself,” she sings over the song’s first verse. “Are you water are you fire / Are you filthy are you pure / Oh I thought by now I’d know, but I’m not sure / Well you’re no angel I never asked you to be / You’re my danger cause that’s just what I need / But it still hurts me,” she belts. This sure-to-be-hit is just a taste of what is to come on her highly-anticipated album Liberation, due out on June 15th. “Love the raw vocal quality on this and the spiritual emotion & tone it captures/conveys for me,” she wrote on Twitter of the new track. “Here is another of the many moods of Liberation.”

Christina dropped dance tune, “Accelerate” last week, featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz, while also revealing her album’s track list. The LP will include a collab with Demi Lovato, titled “Fall In Line,” which we’re guessing make it’s premiere at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20! This is the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter’s first album since November 2012, with Lotus. Since then, Christina has been busy raising her daughter, Summer Rain Rutler, 3, and son, Max Liron Bratman, 10. Not only is she returning to the stage, but she’s also returning to the big screen! Recall, Xtina made her film debut in Burlesque in 2010. She’s now starring in Drake Doremus’ sci-fi romance Zoe, which made it’s world premiere on April 21st.

Christina Aguilera’s album Liberation hits stands on June 15th, and is currently available for pre-order.