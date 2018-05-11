Rihanna, Megan Fox & More Sexy As Hell Celebs Who Own To Die For Lingerie Lines

Rihanna just dropped her new lingerie line Savage X Fenty and it’s KILLER. But RiRi isn’t the only sexy star with an intimates collection. See Megan Fox and more celebs who have their own underwear brands!

Rihanna has already proven that she’s a genius business woman with her inclusive makeup brand Fenty Beauty and her foray into fashion with her Puma collaboration. Now, she’s forged ahead into a new market: lingerie. With the May 11 launch of Savage X Fenty, RiRi once again enticed fans to open their wallets and shop a line made with various body shapes and skin tones in mind. But the “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker isn’t the first celeb to branch out into Victoria’s Secret’s territory. Heidi Klum, Britney Spears, Megan Fox, and more stars have their own intimates collections.

Just like how her makeup collection had 40 different foundation shades in order to work for various skin tones, Rihanna made sure her bras and panties came in various versions of “nude” – because contrary to popular belief, that word doesn’t always equate to beige. The bottoms range in size from XS to 3X while the collection of bras – which contain everything from t-shirt bras to lace push-ups – come in sizes ranging from 32A to 44DD. Her line also has babydoll teddies, corsets, robes, garter belts, rompers, and bodysuits, seamless panties, high-waisted briefs, and thongs.

Body-positive supermodel Ashley Graham has a line of plus-size lingerie. The bras in her line start at size 34DD with band sizes going up to 44DD. Her line also includes G and H cups, which both come in band sizes ranging from 34 to 42. Bottoms range in size from X to 4X. Similar to Rihanna’s line, the America’s Next Top Model judge’s sets also come in eight different shades to match different skin tones.

