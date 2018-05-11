California School Shooting: At Least 1 Injured As Gunman Opens Fire At HS In Palmdale

An active shooter has been reported at Highland High School in Palmdale, California. Authorities are on the scene, and one person has been confirmed as injured thus far.

Police are responding to reports of shots fired at Highland High School in Palmdale California on the morning of May 11, according to CNN. The sheriff’s department received the first 911 calls at 7:05 a.m. local time, before classes for the day began at the high school. At least one person was reported as injured as of 7:30 a.m., according to CBS Los Angeles. The victim reportedly drove themselves to the hospital. No further details have been released, and police would not confirm if there was actually a person with a gun on campus.

“I DON’T KNOW WHAT’S HAPPENING BUT SOMEBODY IS SHOOTING AT HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL!!!!!” one person, apparently a student, tweeted. Someone else added, “I just pulled up [and] there were gunshots and people running back home.” A third person warned, “Theres a kid at Highland with a gun don’t come to Highland high school.” Palmdale is about an hour and a half north of Los Angeles. Three other schools in the area were placed on lockdown after the reports of gunshots nearby.

“Law enforcement is working to assess the situation,” the @HHSPrincipalCG account tweeted. “Please stay clear of campus. Will update as soon as have more information.”

UPDATE: By 8: 10 a.m. local time, police had a suspect in custody. The male suspect was apprehended near a grocery story in Palmdale. However, the Sheriff confirmed on Twitter that officials received a call around 7:30 a.m. of additional shots fired at Manzanita Elementary School nearby.

Story Developing…