Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Heat Up Their Rekindled Love In Cannes With 2nd Outing After Kiss

It sure does look like Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are back on, as they cuddled up at a screening in Cannes a day after being spotted making out. We’ve got the pics!

For the second day in a row Bella Hadid, 21, and her ex The Weekend, 28, have been inseparable at the Cannes Film Festival. On May 11 the pair attended a black tie screening of Ash is the Purest White and the gorgeous twosome sat together, looking as crazy about each other as they did during their 18 month long romance that ended in late 2016. The singer — real name Abel Tesfaye — had tried to throw off attention from his possible rekindled romance by posting a photo of him in the fairly empty theater with some pals before the screening, writing “honestly just tryna watch movies.” But by the time the flick was over, Bella was by his side!

The two looked absolutely stunning as Abel was super dapper in a tux. Bella glowed in a champagne colored strapless custom Dior gown and plenty of blinged out Bulgari diamonds around her neck and wrists. The model walked the red carpet ahead of time, posing for plenty of pics and serving up some seriously sultry looks. If you’re going to reunite with your ex, looking like an absolute goddess is the best way to do it!

A number of fans were inside the theater as the screening ended and caught pictures of Bella and The Weeknd sitting together as if they were on a date. The night before the two caught up and then some at the Magnum x Alexander Wang bash. They put on plenty of PDA, giving each other hugs and kisses while engaging in deep conversations. Not only that, they didn’t seem to care who saw them as plenty of people at the party whipped out their smart phones to document their reunion!

It seemed like only a matter of time that these two would find their way back to each other after Selena Gomez, 25, dumped Abel for Justin Bieber, 24, in Oct. of 2017 after a 10 month romance. He hinted in the song “Wasted Times” from the EP he dropped in March that he wanted Bella back. He sang “Wasted times I spent with someone else. She wasn’t even half of you.” The two seemed to have a sweet reunion when The Weeknd played at Coachella last month and Bella hung out with his crew. Now they’re getting romantic on the French Riviera!