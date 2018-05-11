Azealia Banks Calls Donald Trump The Human Equivalent Of ‘South Park’s Eric Cartman

Azealia Banks used to support Donald Trump, but those days are gone. She said in a new interview that Trump’s the adult Cartman, and he’s cheapening the presidency. Watch the full segment here!

Wait…is Azealia Banks making sense? The controversial rapper mused in a new interview with The Breakfast Club on May 11 that President Donald Trump is “cheapening the presidency, and is just like “the adult human” Cartman from South Park. Yeah, that actually checks out! But seriously; think about all the things the president and Cartman have in common.

They both have made fun of the disabled: Cartman pretended (badly) to be mentally disabled so that he could win the Special Olympics. Trump famously mocked Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Serge Kovaleski, who suffers from a joint issue that effects his mobility, during a campaign rally. They both deal in bigotry: name a race or group of people, and Cartman has done something hateful against them. He even tried to wipe out redheads. At the beginning of his presidential campaign, Trump declared that all Mexicans are “rapists and murderers.” He enacted an unjust travel ban on individuals traveling from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Cartman and Trump promote crackpot theories. Remember when Cartman tried to convince everyone that fourth grader Kylie, who lives in South Park, Colorado, was responsible for 9/11? There are plenty of examples for Trump to choose from, but let’s go with his years-long birtherism crusade against former President Barack Obama. They also have a tendency to believe their own lies to the point where they think they’re 100% true. Think back to the infamous South Park “fish sticks” episode. Cartman initially lied about writing Jimmy’s joke, and the lie grew so large that he was fully convinced that he actually did write it. To this day, Trump still thinks Obama was born in Kenya.

Azeala discussed the fact that she once supported, and voted for Trump. “Everybody keeps trying to pin this love for Trump on me, [but] that wasn’t the point,” she said around the 28-minute mark in the interview (watch above). “It was more so just about the tax break. I feel like the system’s the same on both sides, you know, no matter who you’re voting for. The American Dream, it rests on a systematically oppressed underclass…That’s just the name of the game, so either way you go, somebody’s getting f**ked. Wouldn’t you wanna get a couple extra, like, 30 thousand dollars back on your tax return? You’re getting f**ked either way.”