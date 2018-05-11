Alex Rodriguez Finally Responds To J.Lo’s Engagement Hint In New Song: Is He Planning A Proposal?

How does Alex Rodriguez feel about Jennifer Lopez admitting she wants him to propose on her new track, ‘El Anillo’? He’s finally breaking his silence! Watch here.

Jennifer Lopez’s message couldn’t be more clear: She wants a ring from Alex Rodriguez! Not only does she sing about it in her new song, “El Anillo,” but she’s also admitted in multiple interviews that the lyrics definitely translate to her real life. So, how does A-Rod feel about it? Well, Jimmy Fallon asked him just that during the former MLB star’s interview on The Tonight Show May 10! Alex remained pretty coy, but joked, “I wasn’t thinking about it — Jimmy, when it happens, you’ll be the first to know!”

However, the slightly awkward wedding talk didn’t stop A-Rod from gushing over his lady’s song. “We go to the studio, and she says, I want you to read the paper,” he explained. “So I’m reading the piece of paper and it’s the song. I know nothing about music, and I read the song, and I go, ‘Babe, it sounds like they’re talking about us.’ And she goes, ‘Well, yeah, they made it for me!’ So I heard it the first time and I knew it was going to be a smash the first time I heard it.”

Well, Alex did a pretty good job at tiptoeing around the question, but it’s clearly his relationship of more than a year with J.Lo is super serious! The day before, she actually sat down with Jimmy, and admitted that “El Anillo” is “definitely” about wanting a man to pop the question. “No pressure,” she laughed. “But I felt like all women get to a point where they say…ok, what’s up? We’re good, everything’s great, so…what’s going on?”

It certainly would be NO surprise if A-Rod did get down on one knee sometime soon, but we don’t blame him for keeping a bit of mystery about the situation. Looks like we’ll have to keep patiently waiting along with Jennifer!