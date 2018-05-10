Kanye West Ready To End Feud With Taylor Swift After She Calls Kim Out In Concert

Does Kanye West want to finally bury the hatchet with Taylor Swift? An insider tells HL that he’s ready to ‘spread love in her direction.’ Get the details!

Kanye West, 40, and Taylor Swift, 28, have a bit of bad blood between them, but the rapper might finally be interested in reconciliation. “Kanye has been on a love tour for weeks now, spreading love everywhere he goes, or at least trying to,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He would like nothing more than to make peace with Taylor and spread love in her direction after hearing her acknowledge her feud with him and Kim. He has been talking about changing the world a lot lately and that includes mending his broken relationships.”

During her first Reputation tour stop on May 8, the 10-time Grammy winner revealed how Kim Kardashian calling her a snake on Twitter amidst the height of the 2016 Kimye feud affected her. “A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on,” she explained. “And then a lot of people were calling me a liar on social media and I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was going to get to do this anymore.”

Taylor then went on to explain that she adopted the snake motif because she wanted to send her fans a message that if someone’s bullying them by calling them names on social media, it “doesn’t have to defeat you. It can strengthen you instead.” The “End Game” singer also mentioned how she learned an important lesson about putting value in her reputation. “I think that the lesson is that you shouldn’t care so much if you feel misunderstood by a lot of people who don’t know you, as long as you feel understood by the people who do know you, the people who do show up for you, and the people who see you as a human being,” she told the 60,000 concertgoers at her Glendale, Arizona show. “So thank you. Thank you for taking the time to get to know me, for sticking up for me, for seeing me as a human being.”

Of course, extending a peace offering isn’t always enough – but it did prove successful for Katy Perry, 33. The “Roar” hitmaker sent Taylor a literal olive branch and a handwritten apology the day her Reputation tour started, and it was received with grace and appreciation. Upon finding the gift in her dressing room, the “Delicate” songstress took to her Instagram story to show it off. She could be heard saying, “This means so much to me” in the footage that was captioned with “Thank you Katy” and a double heart emoji. The sweet gesture effectively ended the six-year feud between the two pop stars.