Redmond O’Neal: 5 Things To Know About Farrah Fawcett’s Son, 33, Arrested For Alleged Robbery

Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal’s son, Redmond O’Neal, was arrested again on May 8 for allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven. Here’s what you need to know about the troubled son of one of Hollywood’s most famous former couples.

1. Redmond O’Neal, 33, was arrested for allegedly robbing a convenience store at knifepoint, the LAPD told The Blast. A clerk at the 7-Eleven in Santa Monica called the police in the early hours of May 8 and reported the alleged robbery. The clerk said that a man walked into the store with a knife and demanded the clerk hand over the money that was in the register. Later, Redmond was stopped by police and was arrested after police found a knife in his possession that matched the one the clerk had described. Redmond is reportedly being kept in custody and on probation hold.

2. He has been in prison before. Redmond was sentenced to three years in prison in July 2015 for violating his probation, but he was released in 2016. He was arrested for methamphetamine possession in 2008 and heroin possession in 2011. Redmond has violated probation a number of times since then. This latest incident could send him back to prison.

3. Redmond has struggled with drug addiction. Redmond has been in rehab a several times over the years, and his half-sister Tatum O’Neal, 54, has voiced her concern about his troubles. “I love him, but I have never seen a more scary side of addiction,” Tatum told PEOPLE. “He’s got addiction problems so bad that it breaks my heart. Nobody knows what to do with Redmond. From what I’ve seen, there is no way he’s going to survive.”

4. Farrah left almost everything to her son in her will. When Farrah died in 2009 after battling anal cancer, she left $4.5 million to Redmond, according to Radar Online. She also left $500,000 to her nephew, Gregory Walls; $500,000 to her father, James Fawcett; and $100,000 to ex-lover Gregory Lawrence Lott.

5. He did not follow in his mother and father’s acting footsteps. He worked as a production assistant on the 2003 movie Love Don’t Cost a Thing. He is credited as a voice actor on two projects: The Brave Little Toaster Goes To Mars and an episode of Johnny Bravo.