5 Things
Hollywood Life

Redmond O’Neal: 5 Things To Know About Farrah Fawcett’s Son, 33, Arrested For Alleged Robbery

Redmond O'Neal
REX/Shutterstock
Redmond O'Neal, Ryan O'Neal Redmond O'Neal, leaves court for a lunch break, in Los Angeles. Attorneys for Ryan O'Neal concluded their case in the actor's bid to keep a version of an Andy Warhol portrait of his longtime partner Farrah Fawcett. The former couple's son Redmond O'Neal was among the final witnesses Fawcett Warhol Dispute, Los Angeles, USA
Redmond O'Neal, Patrick O'Neal Redmond O'Neal leaves court after a jury determined an Andy Warhol portrait of Farrah Fawcett belongs to his father, actor Ryan O'Neal, in Los Angeles . Jurors voted 9-3 in O'Neal's favor. Their verdict will allow the actor to keep the portrait in his beachside home, where he has said it remains a powerful reminder of his decades-long relationship with Fawcett. Fawcett died in June 2009 and left all her artwork to her alma mater, the University of Texas. The "Charlie's Angels" star left nothing to O'Neal, her longtime companion Fawcett Warhol Dispute, Los Angeles, USA
Redmond O'Neal Redmond O'Neal arrives at court, to testify in the case of an Andy Warhol portrait of Farrah Fawcett in Los Angeles. Attorneys for Ryan O'Neal concluded their case in the actor's bid to keep a version of the portrait of Fawcett on Thursday. The former couple's son Redmond, was among the final witnesses. The University of Texas at Austin is suing Ryan O'Neal to try to gain possession of the portrait. Fawcett left all her artwork to the school and it claims O'Neal improperly took it from her condo days after her death Fawcett Warhol Dispute, Los Angeles, USA
FARRAH FAWCETT AND HER SON REDMOND O'NEAL , AUSTRIA FARRAH FAWCETT , AUSTRIA View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal’s son, Redmond O’Neal, was arrested again on May 8 for allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven. Here’s what you need to know about the troubled son of one of Hollywood’s most famous former couples.

1. Redmond O’Neal, 33, was arrested for allegedly robbing a convenience store at knifepoint, the LAPD told The Blast. A clerk at the 7-Eleven in Santa Monica called the police in the early hours of May 8 and reported the alleged robbery. The clerk said that a man walked into the store with a knife and demanded the clerk hand over the money that was in the register. Later, Redmond was stopped by police and was arrested after police found a knife in his possession that matched the one the clerk had described. Redmond is reportedly being kept in custody and on probation hold.

2. He has been in prison before. Redmond was sentenced to three years in prison in July 2015 for violating his probation, but he was released in 2016. He was arrested for methamphetamine possession in 2008 and heroin possession in 2011. Redmond has violated probation a number of times since then. This latest incident could send him back to prison.

3. Redmond has struggled with drug addiction. Redmond has been in rehab a several times over the years, and his half-sister Tatum O’Neal, 54, has voiced her concern about his troubles. “I love him, but I have never seen a more scary side of addiction,” Tatum told PEOPLE. “He’s got addiction problems so bad that it breaks my heart. Nobody knows what to do with Redmond. From what I’ve seen, there is no way he’s going to survive.”

4. Farrah left almost everything to her son in her will. When Farrah died in 2009 after battling anal cancer, she left $4.5 million to Redmond, according to Radar Online. She also left $500,000 to her nephew, Gregory Walls; $500,000 to her father, James Fawcett; and $100,000 to ex-lover Gregory Lawrence Lott.

5. He did not follow in his mother and father’s acting footsteps. He worked as a production assistant on the 2003 movie Love Don’t Cost a Thing. He is credited as a voice actor on two projects: The Brave Little Toaster Goes To Mars and an episode of Johnny Bravo.